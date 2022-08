NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed hosts the MLB Sunday Leadoff pre- and postgame shows each week, and also serves as the in-game reporter. This Sunday, Fareed will be joined by Gordon Beckham, who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2008 Draft and currently serves as a White Sox analyst on NBC Sports Chicago, and Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja on Twitter (@PitchingNinja), who provides pregame pitching breakdowns.