WATCH: B. Naylor hammers his 13th homer

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

Thomas Saggese makes a nice stop

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 3

CLE0STL0

Result of AB

Matthew Boyd escapes a jam

AB: Nolan ArenadoP: Matthew Boyd

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 4

CLE0STL2

Result of AB

Jordan Walker’s two-run homer (5)

AB: Jordan WalkerP: Matthew Boyd

This browser does not support the video element.

Breaking down Jordan Walker’s home run

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 5

CLE1STL2

Result of AB

Bo Naylor’s solo homer (13)

AB: Bo NaylorP: Miles Mikolas

This browser does not support the video element.

Bo Naylor: Home Run Statcast Analysis

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 7

CLE1STL3

Result of AB

Masyn Winn scores on an error

AB: Paul GoldschmidtP: Nick Sandlin

