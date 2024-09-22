WATCH: B. Naylor hammers his 13th homer
Thomas Saggese makes a nice stop
Bot 3
CLE0STL0
Result of AB
Matthew Boyd escapes a jam
AB: Nolan ArenadoP: Matthew Boyd
Bot 4
CLE0STL2
Result of AB
Jordan Walker’s two-run homer (5)
AB: Jordan WalkerP: Matthew Boyd
Breaking down Jordan Walker’s home run
Top 5
CLE1STL2
Result of AB
Bo Naylor’s solo homer (13)
AB: Bo NaylorP: Miles Mikolas
Bo Naylor: Home Run Statcast Analysis
Bot 7
CLE1STL3
Result of AB
Masyn Winn scores on an error
AB: Paul GoldschmidtP: Nick Sandlin
