Watch Bazzana in High-A playoffs FREE tonight

Thursday, 7:35 p.m. ET – Arkansas (SEA) @ Springfield (STL)After finishing just 1.5 games apart in their overall records, Arkansas — led by Cole Young (MLB No. 34) and Harry Ford (MLB No. 49) — and Springfield square off in Game 2 of the Texas League semifinals. Young and Ford can impact the game in a multitude of ways. Young ranked in the league’s top five in hits (127) and walks (67). Ford stole 35 bases in 2024, the most of any catcher in the Minor Leagues. Springfield counters with Jimmy Crooks (STL No. 5) and Chase Davis (STL No. 7). Crooks sported a .321/.410/.498 slash line with 11 homers in 2024. In his first full season, Davis climbed three levels to Double-A.