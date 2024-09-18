Watch Bazzana in High-A playoffs FREE tonight
30 minutes ago
Once again in 2024, baseball fans can watch Minor League Baseball games across all of MLB’s digital platforms.
And with or without a subscription, you can watch select, curated Minor League games featuring MLB’s top prospects FREE on MLB.com — at the top of this article — and on the MLB Pipeline and MiLB homepages all season long. The MiLB Game of the Day will be available on MLB.TV as well.
Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. ET – Wisconsin (MIL) @ Lake County (CLE)Competition has been fierce in the Midwest League Championship Series as Lake County forced a decisive Game 3 for the crown. Cooper Pratt (MLB No. 58) and High-A Wisconsin once again meet the Captains’ Top 100 trio of Travis Bazzana (MLB No. 11), Ralphy Velazquez (MLB No. 72) and Angel Genao (MLB No. 87). In the playoffs, Pratt has batted .333 with five runs scored and two RBIs. Bazzana has shown power and patience with a homer, four walks and four runs scored while Genao has a homer and two doubles among his four postseason hits and four RBIs.
Thursday, 12:05 p.m. ET – Nashville (MIL) @ Norfolk (BAL)Top 100 prospects Tyler Black (MLB No. 64) and Samuel Basallo (MLB No. 9) duel in a Triple-A matinee. Basallo, 20, is one of the youngest players at Triple-A and possesses 60-grade hit and power tools. He slugged 16 homers at Double-A prior to his Aug. 27 promotion. Basallo may face Jacob Misiorowski (MLB No. 62), who has thrived out of the bullpen for Nashville while holding opposing batters to a sub-.100 average.
Thursday, 7:35 p.m. ET – Arkansas (SEA) @ Springfield (STL)After finishing just 1.5 games apart in their overall records, Arkansas — led by Cole Young (MLB No. 34) and Harry Ford (MLB No. 49) — and Springfield square off in Game 2 of the Texas League semifinals. Young and Ford can impact the game in a multitude of ways. Young ranked in the league’s top five in hits (127) and walks (67). Ford stole 35 bases in 2024, the most of any catcher in the Minor Leagues. Springfield counters with Jimmy Crooks (STL No. 5) and Chase Davis (STL No. 7). Crooks sported a .321/.410/.498 slash line with 11 homers in 2024. In his first full season, Davis climbed three levels to Double-A.
Friday, 7:35 p.m. ET – Biloxi (MIL) @ Montgomery (TB)In the fourth playoff game on this week’s Free Game of the Day slate, Double-A Biloxi and Montgomery face off in a decisive Game 3 of the Southern League semifinals, if necessary. Shuckers pitching faces a tough task, as the Rays affiliate’s lineup features three Top 100 prospects – Carson Williams (MLB No. 4), Xavier Isaac (MLB No. 18) and Brayden Taylor (MLB No. 47). Williams enters the series having lofted homers in back-to-back contests last week. Mike Boeve (MIL No. 11) will look to kick-start Brewers affiliate’s offense. The 2023 second-rounder sports elite bat-to-ball skills and finished the season with a .338 average across two levels.
Saturday, 6:35 p.m. ET – Charlotte (CWS) @ Syracuse (NYM)Top 100 shortstops Colson Montgomery (MLB No. 25) and Jett Williams (MLB No. 53) meet as the latter gets his first taste of Triple-A. The Mets prospect, who has struggled since returning from right wrist surgery on Aug. 30, is joined by Drew Gilbert (MLB No. 76), who also missed time this season due to injury. Charlotte is led by Montgomery, and the 2021 first-round pick has tapped into his 60-grade power this season, already having notched a career high in homers.