Watch Bazzana, Velazquez at High-A FREE in Wednesday matinee
5:44 AM UTC
Once again in 2024, baseball fans can watch Minor League Baseball games across all of MLB’s digital platforms.
And with or without a subscription, you can watch select, curated Minor League games featuring MLB’s top prospects FREE on MLB.com — at the top of this article — and on the MLB Pipeline homepage all season long. The MiLB Game of the Day will be available on MLB.TV as well.
Tuesday, 6 p.m. ET – New Hampshire (TOR) @ Altoona (PIT)Termarr Johnson — MLB’s No. 83 prospect — makes his Double-A debut against RJ Schreck and the Blue Jays’ affiliate. After a slow start to the season, Johnson found his footing at High-A Greensboro in July. In 39 games since July 1, the fourth overall pick in 2022 posted a .260/.363/.425 slash line with six home runs. Schreck (TOR No. 28), who was acquired in the Trade Deadline deal that sent Justin Turner to Seattle, has been on a tear since joining Toronto’s system and sports a 1.078 OPS in 19 contests.
Wednesday, 12:05 p.m. ET – Cedar Rapids (MIN) @ Lake County (CLE)Three players drafted in the first round — Walker Jenkins, Travis Bazzana and Ralphy Velazquez — clash in a High-A matchup stacked with Top 100 talent. Bazzana (MLB No. 13), Velazquez (MLB No. 76) and Angel Genao (MLB No. 93) headline the Guardians affiliate, which takes its turn suiting up as the Malmö Oat Milkers. Both Velazquez and MLB’s No. 4 prospect Jenkins cracked their first High-A homers last week. Over three levels this season, the fifth overall pick by the Twins in 2023 had amassed a .286/.396/.437 slash line coming into the week.
Thursday, 7:05 p.m. ET – Great Lakes (LAD) @ South Bend (CHC)Minor League Baseball’s hottest hitter, Cam Smith, suits up for the Cubs’ High-A affiliate in his first taste of Midwest League action. The Cubs’ No. 8 prospect, selected 14th overall in the 2024 Draft, slugged homers in six consecutive contests ahead of his promotion to South Bend, resulting in a 1.198 OPS. The Dodgers affiliate has its own muscle in Josue De Paula (MLB No. 49). The 6-foot-3 outfielder possesses 55-grade power and has reached double-digit homers for the first time in his career this season.
Thursday, 9:35 p.m. ET — Everett (SEA) @ Eugene (SF)Prep first-rounders from the 2023 Draft face off at High-A in the second game of a doubleheader. Spearheading the charge for the Mariners affiliate is Colt Emerson (MLB No. 30). After missing time with a foot injury earlier this season, the No. 22 overall pick in ’23 proved he was ready for the level in early August with an .867 OPS at Single-A. He’ll oppose Giants prospects Bryce Eldridge (MLB No. 54) and James Tibbs III (MLB No. 97). Standing 6-foot-7, Eldridge sports 60-grade power from the left side of the dish while Tibbs joined the Emeralds after just nine games at Single-A.
Friday, 6:05 p.m. ET – Richmond (SF) @ Erie (DET)MLB’s top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe has dominated at Double-A this season. The 2021 third overall pick posted a 2.08 ERA over 14 starts, adding six innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts to his ledger last time out. With predictions of a 2025 MLB debut, Jobe looks to stay consistent over his final few starts for the Tigers affiliate. He’ll face off against Diego Velasquez (SF No. 15) — who recorded his first career four-hit game last week. The 20-year-old infielder hit .315 through his first 21 August games for the Flying Squirrels.
Saturday, 4:05 p.m. ET – Toledo (DET) @ Worcester (BOS)The anticipation of Boston’s Big 3 all playing at Triple-A this season has been tempered by the news that MLB’s No. 5 prospect Marcelo Mayer is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 season with a lumbar strain, but the WooSox still have plenty of offensive firepower. Reigning Prospect Team of the Week outfielder Roman Anthony (MLB No. 14) slugged three homers in his second week with Worcester, headlining a lineup that also includes Kyle Teel (MLB No. 27) and Kristian Campbell (No. 79). The Mud Hens lineup features Justice Bigbie (DET No. 23), who is looking to join the new wave of young talent in Detroit.
Sunday, 6:05 p.m. ET – Montgomery (TB) @ Biloxi (MIL)The Rays have a trio of Top 100 prospects — Carson Williams (MLB No. 6), Xavier Isaac (MLB No. 21) and Brayden Taylor (MLB No. 50) — two stops away from the Major Leagues. Williams has shown consistency at the level all season with an .806 OPS in 101 games to start the week while Isaac and Taylor look to get into the groove after moving to Double-A about a month ago. On the other side, Brock Wilken (MIL No. 7), a first-round pick in 2023, is also seeking a strong finish to his first full season.
Sunday, 9:35 p.m. ET – Tri-City (LAA) @ Spokane (COL)Charlie Condon stands at No. 12 on the MLB Top 100 Prospects list — the highest ranked spot for a 2024 draftee. The third overall pick has shown flashes of his 70-grade power at High-A, tagging five extra-base hits in his first 15 games. The Rockies’ top prospect will stand in against a battery that showcases Juan Flores (LAA No. 17), whose calling card has been his glove work behind the dish.