Watch Bazzana, Velazquez at High-A FREE in Wednesday matinee

Thursday, 9:35 p.m. ET — Everett (SEA) @ Eugene (SF)Prep first-rounders from the 2023 Draft face off at High-A in the second game of a doubleheader. Spearheading the charge for the Mariners affiliate is Colt Emerson (MLB No. 30). After missing time with a foot injury earlier this season, the No. 22 overall pick in ’23 proved he was ready for the level in early August with an .867 OPS at Single-A. He’ll oppose Giants prospects Bryce Eldridge (MLB No. 54) and James Tibbs III (MLB No. 97). Standing 6-foot-7, Eldridge sports 60-grade power from the left side of the dish while Tibbs joined the Emeralds after just nine games at Single-A.