WATCH: Bibee sharp in series opener
Top 1
CLE0TEX0
Result of AB
Jonah Heim nabs Andrés Giménez at second base
AB: José RamírezP: Michael Lorenzen
Tanner Bibee tosses 5 1/3 scoreless innings
Tanner Bibee’s outing against the Rangers
Nick Sandlin escapes a bases-loaded jam
Top 7
CLE0TEX0
Result of AB
Michael Lorenzen completes seven scoreless innings
AB: Kyle ManzardoP: Michael Lorenzen
Michael Lorenzen tosses seven scoreless innings
Michael Lorenzen’s outing against the Guardians
Top 8
CLE1TEX0
Result of AB
Brayan Rocchio hits a go-ahead single in the 8th
AB: Brayan RocchioP: José Leclerc
Top 8
CLE3TEX0
Result of AB
José Ramírez rips a two-run single to center field
AB: José RamírezP: Jacob Latz
Top 8
CLE4TEX0
Result of AB
Andrés Giménez scores on a wild pitch
AB: David FryP: Jacob Latz
