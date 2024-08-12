WATCH: Big Christmas mashes vs. Cubs
This browser does not support the video element.
Top 1
CHC0CLE0
Result of AB
Ben Lively strikes out Michael Busch
AB: Michael BuschP: Ben Lively
Top 3
CHC2CLE0
Result of AB
Ian Happ’s two-run home run (20)
AB: Ian HappP: Ben Lively
Breaking down Ian Happ’s home run
Bot 3
CHC2CLE0
Result of AB
Ian Happ nabs Austin Hedges at second
AB: Austin HedgesP: Shota Imanaga
Top 4
CHC3CLE0
Result of AB
Pete Crow-Armstrong’s solo home run (4)
AB: Pete Crow-ArmstrongP: Ben Lively
Measuring the stats on Pete Crow-Armstrong’s home run
Top 4
CHC3CLE0
Result of AB
Jhonkensy Noel’s diving catch
AB: Seiya SuzukiP: Pedro Avila
Bot 4
CHC3CLE1
Result of AB
Josh Naylor’s RBI single
AB: Josh NaylorP: Shota Imanaga
Bot 4
CHC3CLE4
Result of AB
Jhonkensy Noel’s three-run home run (7)
AB: Jhonkensy NoelP: Shota Imanaga
Breaking down Jhonkensy Noel’s home run
Bot 5
CHC3CLE6
Result of AB
Steven Kwan’s two-run home run (13)
AB: Steven KwanP: Shota Imanaga
A deep dive into Steven Kwan’s home run
Bot 5
CHC3CLE7
Result of AB
David Fry’s RBI single
AB: David FryP: Shota Imanaga
Shota Imanaga strikes out three
Bot 6
CHC3CLE8
Result of AB
Jhonkensy Noel’s second home run (8)
AB: Jhonkensy NoelP: Nate Pearson
A deep dive into Jhonkensy Noel’s home run
Top 7
CHC4CLE8
Result of AB
Nico Hoerner’s RBI single
AB: Nico HoernerP: Scott Barlow
Top 7
CHC7CLE8
Result of AB
Dansby Swanson’s three-run double
AB: Dansby SwansonP: Scott Barlow
Top 8
CHC8CLE8
Result of AB
Seiya Suzuki’s game-tying sacrifice fly
AB: Seiya SuzukiP: Nick Sandlin
Bot 8
CHC8CLE9
Result of AB
Josh Naylor’s go-ahead single
AB: Josh NaylorP: Julian Merryweather