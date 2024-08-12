Guardians 

WATCH: Big Christmas mashes vs. Cubs

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 1

CHC0CLE0

Result of AB

Ben Lively strikes out Michael Busch

AB: Michael BuschP: Ben Lively

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 3

CHC2CLE0

Result of AB

Ian Happ’s two-run home run (20)

AB: Ian HappP: Ben Lively

This browser does not support the video element.

Breaking down Ian Happ’s home run

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 3

CHC2CLE0

Result of AB

Ian Happ nabs Austin Hedges at second

AB: Austin HedgesP: Shota Imanaga

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 4

CHC3CLE0

Result of AB

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s solo home run (4)

AB: Pete Crow-ArmstrongP: Ben Lively

This browser does not support the video element.

Measuring the stats on Pete Crow-Armstrong’s home run

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 4

CHC3CLE0

Result of AB

Jhonkensy Noel’s diving catch

AB: Seiya SuzukiP: Pedro Avila

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 4

CHC3CLE1

Result of AB

Josh Naylor’s RBI single

AB: Josh NaylorP: Shota Imanaga

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 4

CHC3CLE4

Result of AB

Jhonkensy Noel’s three-run home run (7)

AB: Jhonkensy NoelP: Shota Imanaga

This browser does not support the video element.

Breaking down Jhonkensy Noel’s home run

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 5

CHC3CLE6

Result of AB

Steven Kwan’s two-run home run (13)

AB: Steven KwanP: Shota Imanaga

This browser does not support the video element.

A deep dive into Steven Kwan’s home run

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 5

CHC3CLE7

Result of AB

David Fry’s RBI single

AB: David FryP: Shota Imanaga

This browser does not support the video element.

Shota Imanaga strikes out three

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 6

CHC3CLE8

Result of AB

Jhonkensy Noel’s second home run (8)

AB: Jhonkensy NoelP: Nate Pearson

This browser does not support the video element.

A deep dive into Jhonkensy Noel’s home run

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 7

CHC4CLE8

Result of AB

Nico Hoerner’s RBI single

AB: Nico HoernerP: Scott Barlow

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 7

CHC7CLE8

Result of AB

Dansby Swanson’s three-run double

AB: Dansby SwansonP: Scott Barlow

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 8

CHC8CLE8

Result of AB

Seiya Suzuki’s game-tying sacrifice fly

AB: Seiya SuzukiP: Nick Sandlin

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 8

CHC8CLE9

Result of AB

Josh Naylor’s go-ahead single

AB: Josh NaylorP: Julian Merryweather

More MLB Game Stories

August 12, 2024

St. Louis

Cardinals

Cincinnati

Reds

Houston

Astros

Tampa Bay

Rays

Kansas City

Royals

Minnesota

Twins

New York

Yankees

Chicago

White Sox

Los Angeles

Dodgers

Milwaukee

Brewers