Watch Chase DeLauter at High-A FREE tonight

Sunday, 7:05 p.m. ET — Northwest Arkansas (KC) vs. Frisco (TEX)Wyatt Langford came into this year’s Draft considered by some to be the best overall hitter in the class. He’s done little to weaken that case since the Rangers took him with the fourth pick and he became MLB’s No. 13 prospect. After three games at the Complex level, the Florida product batted .333/.453/.644 with 15 extra-base hits in 24 games for High-A Hickory to earn a promotion to the Double-A RoughRiders this week. He’ll be opposed by a Naturals roster that includes a bevy of the Royals’ Top 30 prospects, including No. 2 Cayden Wallace.