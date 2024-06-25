Watch Double-A prospects FREE on Thursday
12:00 AM UTC
Once again in 2024, baseball fans can watch Minor League Baseball games across all of MLB’s digital platforms.
And with or without a subscription, you can watch select, curated Minor League games featuring MLB’s top prospects FREE on MLB.com — at the top of this article — and on the MLB Pipeline homepage all season long. The MiLB Game of the Day will be available on MLB.TV as well.
Here’s what’s on tap:
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. ET – Tampa (NYY) @ Fort Myers (MIN)A pair of teenage phenoms face off in a Single-A matinee to kick off the week. Twins outfielder Walker Jenkins, MLB’s No. 7 overall prospect, was the fifth overall pick in last year’s Draft and is heating up after returning from a hamstring injury, hitting his first home run of the season for the Mighty Mussels on Saturday. Yankees shortstop Roderick Arias (MLB No. 86), the top international prospect in the 2022 class, leads the Tarpons. When these teams met earlier this month, Arias went 9-for-26 (.346) with six extra-base hits.
Wednesday, 12:05 p.m. ET – Nashville (MIL) @ Jacksonville (MIA)Max Meyer takes the mound as the Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate squares off against Brewers prospects at the top rung of the Minor Leagues. Meyer — MLB’s No. 81 prospect — started the season in The Show, posting a stingy 2.12 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in three starts. Since being sent to Triple-A on April 20, Meyer has had an up-and-down campaign. In his last start on June 20, he went four innings, allowing two runs and striking out four. In this one, he faces Wes Clarke (MIL No. 26), who has 60-grade pop and mashed 26 long balls in 2023.
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. ET – Greensboro (PIT) @ Jersey Shore (PHI)Three former first-rounders battle it out at High-A. Recently promoted Aidan Miller (MLB No. 47) and scorching hot Justin Crawford (MLB No. 62) anchor the lineup for the Phillies affiliate. Known for 75-grade speed reminiscent of his father, Carl, Crawford has also tapped into newfound power this season, lifting the ball more often and collecting more extra-base hits. The pair will take on MLB’s No. 59 prospect Termarr Johnson. The fourth overall pick in 2022, Johnson has been having his best month of the season in June, batting .273 with four homers and 18 runs scored.
Thursday, 1:05 p.m. ET – Indianapolis (PIT) @ Rochester (WSH)The Nationals’ top two prospects take the field in the Triple-A matinee. Outfielders James Wood and Dylan Crews — MLB’s No. 4 and No. 6 prospects respectively — teamed up in the Rochester lineup for the first time on June 18. In the four-game stretch from June 19-22, Crews left the yard twice and Wood did so once, showing the kind of production they’re expected to eventually supply for Washington. Matt Gorski, a 2019 second-round pick by the Pirates, headlines the Indians’ lineup. The center fielder leads the team in homers (14), RBIs (44) and triples (five).
Thursday, 6 p.m. ET – Akron (CLE) @ Altoona (PIT)The last start for Bubba Chandler (MLB No. 64) was in a Free Game of the Week spotlight, and the Pirates’ righty prospect twirled the best start of his pro career: seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and three baserunners allowed. He’ll follow that up against the RubberDucks, who counter with speed in the form of Kahlil Watson (CLE No. 14) and Petey Halpin (CLE No. 15). Akron also sports some power with C.J. Kayfus (CLE No. 28), who has posted an OPS above 1.000 since debuting in Double-A on June 4. Both Chandler and Kayfus were named to the latest Prospect Team of the Week.
Friday, 6:30 p.m. ET – Dunedin (TOR) @ Lakeland (DET)Single-A Lakeland’s lineup is brimming with teenage talent, led by the Tigers’ top two Draft picks from 2023 — outfielder Max Clark (MLB No. 12) and infielder Kevin McGonigle (MLB No. 9). Both players display plus hit tools and are dangers on the basepaths. Blue Jays prospects to watch include infielders Cade Doughty (TOR No. 13) and Tucker Toman (TOR No. 19), a pair of second-rounders from 2022 whom Toronto signed for well above slot.
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET – Tennessee (CHC) @ Birmingham (CWS)MLB’s No. 3 lefty pitching prospect toes the rubber against one of the Minors’ best lineups. Noah Schultz (MLB No. 39) has been stellar since joining the Double-A White Sox affiliate on May 25, posting a 1.83 ERA and 0.71 WHIP in five starts. Joined by batterymate Edgar Quero (MLB No. 94), Schultz will take on a Smokies lineup that features Matt Shaw (MLB No. 42) and James Triantos (MLB No. 58). Shaw had a power surge last week, swatting four big flies in six games to make the Prospect Team of the Week.
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET – Portland (BOS) @ Binghamton (NYM)The crown jewel of the Red Sox farm system takes on the Mets’ Double-A affiliate in a matinee. Led by the top three prospects in the system — Marcelo Mayer (MLB No. 11), Roman Anthony (MLB No. 16) and Kyle Teel (MLB No. 29) — Portland features six of Boston’s top 30 prospects. Mayer and Teel entered the week leading the Eastern League in batting average. MLB’s No. 75 prospect Ryan Clifford, who provides plenty of thump from the left side, headlines the Binghamton squad.