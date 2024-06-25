Watch Double-A prospects FREE on Thursday

Thursday, 6 p.m. ET – Akron (CLE) @ Altoona (PIT)The last start for Bubba Chandler (MLB No. 64) was in a Free Game of the Week spotlight, and the Pirates’ righty prospect twirled the best start of his pro career: seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and three baserunners allowed. He’ll follow that up against the RubberDucks, who counter with speed in the form of Kahlil Watson (CLE No. 14) and Petey Halpin (CLE No. 15). Akron also sports some power with C.J. Kayfus (CLE No. 28), who has posted an OPS above 1.000 since debuting in Double-A on June 4. Both Chandler and Kayfus were named to the latest Prospect Team of the Week.