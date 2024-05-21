Watch Double-A prospects play FREE on Sunday

Saturday, 6:35 p.m. ET – Lansing (OAK) @ Fort Wayne (SD)The High-A TinCaps are led by one of the most formidable batteries in the Minors: catcher Ethan Salas (MLB No. 6) and right-hander Dylan Lesko (MLB No. 71). In their first start of the season together, Lesko was unhittable over four frames as Padres pitching prospects combined on a one-hitter, and he’s coming off five innings of one-run ball with seven K’s in his most recent start. They’ll have to contend with one of the hottest hitters in the Minors, Henry Bolte (OAK No. 10), whose 1.586 OPS last week earned him a spot on the Prospect Team of the Week.