Watch Double-A prospects play FREE on Sunday
1:25 AM UTC
Once again in 2024, baseball fans can watch Minor League Baseball games across all of MLB’s digital platforms.
And with or without a subscription, you can watch select, curated Minor League games featuring MLB’s top prospects FREE on MLB.com — at the top of this article — and on the MLB Pipeline homepage all season long. The MiLB Game of the Day will be available on MLB.TV as well.
Here’s what’s on tap:
Tuesday, 2:05 p.m. ET – Visalia (AZ) @ Fresno (COL)Druw Jones takes center stage in this Single-A bout between D-backs and Rockies prospects. Much like his father, 10-time Gold Glove winner Andruw Jones, the calling card for MLB’s No. 80 prospect has been his defense in center field, but his bat is starting to come around as well with a pair of homers in his last four games. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 Draft will face off against left-hander Alberto Pacheco, who sports a 2.73 ERA this season and spun four scoreless innings in his last start.
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. ET – Palm Beach (STL) @ Lakeland (DET)The spotlight shines on the 2023 Draft as each club’s first-round picks take the field at Single-A. Third overall pick Max Clark (MLB’s No. 13 prospect) and 37th overall pick Kevin McGonigle (MLB No. 100) have hit the ground running with Lakeland and will look to raise their impressive on-base percentages. The Cardinals’ roster includes 21st overall pick Chase Davis (STL No. 5), and he possesses a swing described as Carlos Gonzalez-esque.
Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. ET – St. Paul (MIN) @ Buffalo (TOR)Leading off Wednesday’s slate is a Triple-A matchup full of Top 30 prospect talent. The Buffalo lineup, which features five ranked prospects, is anchored by MLB’s No. 70 prospect Orelvis Martinez. The righty slugger already has double-digit homers this season — his fourth consecutive campaign doing so. For St. Paul, Austin Martin (MIN No. 15) spent most of April and May patrolling Minnesota’s outfield, but he’s back with the Saints and looking to continue his productive season.
Wednesday, 6 p.m. ET – Hartford (COL) @ Portland (BOS)Two New England clubs with loaded lineups battle it out in MLB Pipeline’s Prospect Showcase Game. Double-A Hartford features three prospects among the game’s Top 100 prospects. Adael Amador (MLB No. 33), Yanquiel Fernandez (MLB No. 59) and Sterlin Thompson (MLB No. 91) headline a squad packed with high-end bats. They’ll take on a Portland lineup that features Boston’s top three prospects providing a look into the club’s future — Marcelo Mayer (MLB No. 12), Roman Anthony (MLB No. 17) and Kyle Teel (MLB No. 30).
Thursday, 9:30 p.m. ET – Modesto (SEA) @ Rancho Cucamonga (LAD)A couple of Top 100 prospects clash in a meeting between the Single-A Mariners and Dodgers affiliates. Lazaro Montes (No. 84) has been anchoring the Modesto lineup, hovering near the top of California League leaderboard in multiple hitting categories. For Rancho Cucamonga, keep an eye on Josue De Paula. MLB’s No. 82 prospect is fresh off a three-game stretch last week in which he slugged four long balls, including the first multihomer performance of his career.
Friday, 7:35 p.m. ET – Birmingham (CWS) @ Biloxi (MIL)Brewers fireballer Jacob Misiorowski toes the rubber against the White Sox Double-A affiliate in his fourth start of the month. MLB’s No. 23 prospect was stellar in his three previous appearances, fanning 16 while allowing just one run over 12 2/3 innings. He’ll be challenged by Edgar Quero (MLB No. 96), who has already matched his home run output from last season (six) and will look to keep the big flies coming.
Friday, 8:05 p.m. ET – Arkansas (SEA) @ Corpus Christi (HOU)This Double-A contest is filled with speedy up-the-middle talent. The Travelers boast middle infielder Cole Young (MLB No. 27) and catcher Harry Ford (MLB No. 28), who have spent time hitting leadoff for the squad. The Mariners’ first-round picks in 2021 and ‘22, Ford and Young both show an advanced feel at the plate that has enabled them to post career OBPs around .400. Top Astros prospect Jacob Melton (MLB No. 73), meanwhile, has been a power-speed threat for the Hooks, who will be playing as the Malmö Oat Milkers (a designation every team in the Minors will do at least once this season).
Saturday, 6:35 p.m. ET – Lansing (OAK) @ Fort Wayne (SD)The High-A TinCaps are led by one of the most formidable batteries in the Minors: catcher Ethan Salas (MLB No. 6) and right-hander Dylan Lesko (MLB No. 71). In their first start of the season together, Lesko was unhittable over four frames as Padres pitching prospects combined on a one-hitter, and he’s coming off five innings of one-run ball with seven K’s in his most recent start. They’ll have to contend with one of the hottest hitters in the Minors, Henry Bolte (OAK No. 10), whose 1.586 OPS last week earned him a spot on the Prospect Team of the Week.
Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET – Akron (CLE) @ Harrisburg (WSH)Harrisburg’s loaded lineup is led by three powerful right-handed hitters on the Top 100 Prospects list. Outfielder Dylan Crews (MLB No. 7), third baseman Brady House (MLB No. 37) and corner infielder Yohandy Morales (MLB No. 90) all sport 60-grade power tools and are threats to go deep. Akron will match their bats with speed as middle infielder Kahlil Watson (CLE No. 14) and center fielder Petey Halpin (CLE No. 15) are heady baserunners as well as excellent defenders at premium positions.