Watch fast-rising Williams’ Triple-A start for FREE on Sun.

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET — St. Paul (MIN) vs. Columbus (CLE)It’s not easy for Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams to sneak up on anybody — he’s listed at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds — but the fireballer has been tough as nails this year and vaulted to No. 19 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list in a mid-May update. He’ll be backed to by fellow Guardians prospects George Valera (MLB No. 41), Bo Naylor (MLB No. 49) and Brayan Rocchio (MLB No. 63) with the Clippers. The Twins have their own breakout star at the Triple-A level in Edouard Julien (MLB No. 86) for the Saints.