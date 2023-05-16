Watch fast-rising Williams’ Triple-A start for FREE on Sun.
May 15th, 2023
New for the 2023 season, MLB.TV and MLB app subscribers can watch their favorite team’s Minor League affiliates in the app. All MiLB games are also available on MiLB.TV on the web and the First Pitch app.
But with or without a subscription, you can watch select, curated Minor League games featuring MLB’s top prospects FREE here on MLB.com and on the MLB Pipeline homepage all season long. The MiLB Game of the Day will be available on MLB.TV as well.
Here’s what’s on tap for the week:
Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. ET — Syracuse (NYM) vs. Norfolk (BAL)Ronny Mauricio recently moved onto MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list, and a big league callup could be imminent. Here’s a chance to watch the Mets’ No. 5 prospect put a bow on an outstanding spring in Triple-A. But the Orioles-affiliated Tides, featuring four prospects on the Top 100 list, are likely to steal the thunder against any opponent. DL Hall, the third-ranked left-hander in the game, may get the ball in this one. Norfolk’s Colton Cowser (MLB No. 31), Jordan Westburg (MLB No. 52) and Connor Norby (MLB No. 89) are each capable of upending a pitcher’s day with one swing.
Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. ET — Gwinnett (ATL) vs. Memphis (STL)It’s the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate vs. the Cards’ club. The hometown Redbirds have MLB’s No 1. prospect in Jordan Walker, MLB No. 40 Masyn Winn and MLB No. 93 Matthew Liberatore, who may be on the hill for this matinee. The Stripers are loaded with Atlanta pitching prospects, including Jared Shuster (ATL No. 1), Dylan Dodd (ATL No. 10) and Roddery Mu?oz (ATL 21).
Thursday, 6:35 p.m. ET — Jacksonville (MIA) vs. Louisville (CIN)Catch one of the year’s most widely discussed Minor League teams in the MLB Pipeline Game of the Month! Pipeline’s Sam Dykstra will be on hand in Louisville with top Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz (MLB No. 4), Christian Encarnacion-Strand (CIN No. 7), right-hander Andrew Abbott (MLB No. 100) and the Triple-A Bats, who host ninth-ranked Marlins prospect Jacob Amaya and the Jumbo Shrimp.
Friday, 6:35 p.m. ET — Reading (PHI) vs. Somerset (NYY)The Yankees’ Jasson Dom?nguez, 20 years old and MLB’s No. 37 prospect, is adjusting to Double-A ball and threatening to break out at the dish in a huge way — last week, he slugged a jaw-dropping homer against a Red Sox affiliate. On Friday night, The Martian leads Austin Wells (NYY No. 2) and the rest of the Patriots against right-handed Philadelphia phenom Mick Abel (MLB’s No. 38) and the Fightin Phils.
Saturday, 8:05 p.m. ET — Amarillo (ARI) vs. Frisco (TEX)The loaded RoughRiders will have their hands full with the D-backs-affiliated Sod Poodles and MLB No. 9 prospect Jordan Lawlar, a shortstop with remarkable tools off the board — including the capacity to swat 471-foot dingers. Fourth-ranked Arizona prospect Deyvison De Los Santos adds even more pop to the Amarillo lineup than Lawlar. But to find an even more fearsome tandem in Double-A, look to Rangers prospects Evan Carter (MLB No. 11) and Luisangel Acu?a (MLB No. 58), who have both been major producers for Frisco.
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET — St. Paul (MIN) vs. Columbus (CLE)It’s not easy for Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams to sneak up on anybody — he’s listed at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds — but the fireballer has been tough as nails this year and vaulted to No. 19 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list in a mid-May update. He’ll be backed to by fellow Guardians prospects George Valera (MLB No. 41), Bo Naylor (MLB No. 49) and Brayan Rocchio (MLB No. 63) with the Clippers. The Twins have their own breakout star at the Triple-A level in Edouard Julien (MLB No. 86) for the Saints.