Watch FREE as Brito leads Triple-A Columbus in title game tonight

Thursday – Columbus (CLE) @ Omaha (KC)The 2024 International League championship comes down to a winner-take-all Game 3. After a seesaw contest Wednesday night, the Storm Chasers walked things off in extras. Guardians No. 8 prospect Juan Brito finished tied for second in the Triple-A International League with 141 hits during the regular season, while his 84 RBIs placed him third. Cleveland’s No. 12 prospect Johnathan Rodriguez went deep in Game 2, having provided similar thump all year long in the heart of the Clippers’ order with 29 homers, 94 RBIs and a .930 OPS. Omaha boasts a veteran group, although Royals No. 15 prospect Tyler Gentry has been a solid contributor all year with 41 extra-base hits, while tying for fourth on the club with 108 knocks.