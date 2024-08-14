Watch FREE: Bazzana digs in for High-A matinee Wednesday

Sunday, 8 p.m. ET – Stockton (OAK) @ San Jose (SF)As 2024 draftees start to get comfortable in their professional debuts, Nick Kurtz and James Tibbs III are set to meet in a matchup of first-round picks at Single-A. Kurtz — the No. 4 overall pick by the A’s — slugged a homer in his debut for Stockton last week, collecting a pair of hits and RBIs. Tibbs also got his first hit out of the way early in his debut for San Jose before adding two multihit games later in the series. The 13th overall pick by the Giants collected five knocks through his first 18 at-bats.