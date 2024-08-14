Watch FREE: Bazzana digs in for High-A matinee Wednesday
4 minutes ago
Once again in 2024, baseball fans can watch Minor League Baseball games across all of MLB’s digital platforms.
And with or without a subscription, you can watch select, curated Minor League games featuring MLB’s top prospects FREE on MLB.com — at the top of this article — and on the MLB Pipeline homepage all season long. The MiLB Game of the Day will be available on MLB.TV as well.
Wednesday, 12:05 p.m. ET – Great Lakes (LAD) @ Lake County (CLE)Travis Bazzana and Josue De Paula get the chance to face off in a High-A matinee. Bazzana, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 Draft, burst onto the scene with Lake County in late July, delivering two multhit performances in his first three contests. The former Oregon State Beaver holds program career records in runs scored (220), hits (251), home runs (45), doubles (52), walks (180) and stolen bases (66). At just 19 years old, De Paula (MLB’s No. 49 prospect) has a unique combination of strength and speed in his 6-foot-3 frame. He clubbed six big flies and posted an .835 OPS in Single-A prior to his promotion to Great Lakes.
Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. ET – Lehigh Valley (PHI) @ Worcester (BOS)Worcester will feature three new sluggers this week — and possibly for the rest of the season — as top Red Sox prospects Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel received promotions to Triple-A on Sunday. Mayer (MLB’s No. 5 prospect) leads the way for Boston’s next wave, slashing .307/.370/.480 in 77 games at Double-A this season. Anthony (MLB No. 14) and Teel (MLB No. 27) both amassed double-digit homers while also sporting an OPS north of .800 for Portland. Countering the Big Three will be Phillies No. 6 prospect Mick Abel. The club’s No. 2 pitching prospect is fresh off six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts for the IronPigs.
Thursday, 7:38 p.m. ET – Columbus (CLE) @ Iowa (CHC)One stop away from Wrigley Field, Iowa is nurturing the next crop of position players for the Cubs. Five Top 100 prospects — Matt Shaw (No. 25), Owen Caissie (No. 36), James Triantos (No. 50), Moises Ballesteros (No. 60) and Kevin Alcántara (No. 74) — are on the squad. Shaw, Triantos and Alcántara already provided highlights in their series debuts for the I-Cubs last week. Opposite of the future Northsiders will be Kyle Manzardo, MLB’s No. 52 prospect. The left-handed-hitting first baseman, who has spent 30 games in the Major Leagues this season, tagged two homers last week for the Clippers.
Friday, 7:10 p.m. ET – Somerset (NYY) @ Hartford (COL)MLB’s No. 35 prospect Chase Dollander settled into his new home at Double-A with six scoreless innings and six strikeouts in his fourth start for the Yard Goats. The Rockies’ 2023 first-rounder will look to keep that momentum rolling against the Yankees’ No. 2 prospect, Spencer Jones (MLB No. 71), Jones tallied four multihit performances in his previous series for the Patriots while Adael Amador (MLB No. 44) recorded three during the week for the Yard Goats.
Saturday, 6:45 p.m. ET – Syracuse (NYM) @ Rochester (WSH)In a clash of future NL East foes, MLB’s No. 3 prospect Dylan Crews headlines three Top 100 hitters on the doorstep of the Major Leagues. Crews — the second overall pick in the 2023 Draft by the Nationals — heated up at the end of last week, hitting homers in consecutive games and showing off his tools in center field in a Triple-A Red Wings lineup also featuring Brady House (MLB No. 41). For Syracuse, MLB’s No. 36 prospect Drew Gilbert — the top prospect acquired in the Justin Verlander trade in 2023 — returned to the club on July 23 after a hamstring injury kept him out over three months.
Sunday, 8 p.m. ET – Stockton (OAK) @ San Jose (SF)As 2024 draftees start to get comfortable in their professional debuts, Nick Kurtz and James Tibbs III are set to meet in a matchup of first-round picks at Single-A. Kurtz — the No. 4 overall pick by the A’s — slugged a homer in his debut for Stockton last week, collecting a pair of hits and RBIs. Tibbs also got his first hit out of the way early in his debut for San Jose before adding two multihit games later in the series. The 13th overall pick by the Giants collected five knocks through his first 18 at-bats.