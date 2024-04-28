Watch FREE: DeLauter digs in at Double-A today

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET — Akron (CLE) @ Altoona (PIT)Rounding out our slate, we have another elite Pirates pitching prospect aiming to dazzle on the mound. Anthony Solometo — MLB’s No. 74 prospect — fanned three in 2 2/3 innings last time out and will look to add to that number against the RubberDucks. Headlining the Guardians’ affiliate is Chase DeLauter, the club’s first-round pick in 2022 and MLB’s No. 28 prospect. The 6-foot-4 lefty slugged his first homer of the season last week and posted a .945 OPS in 2023.