Watch games LIVE: MLB.TV is free for Mother’s Day

D-backs at Orioles: This matchup features two of the most entertaining young players in baseball and the 2023 Rookies of the Year: Arizona’s Corbin Carroll and Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson. The D-backs are the reigning National League champions, while the O’s won the AL East last year for the first time since 2014, so both clubs have big aspirations this season. Baltimore took the first two games of the series, including a walk-off win on Saturday.