Saturday, 2 p.m. ET — Wilmington (WAS) vs. Brooklyn (NYM)James Wood, a key get for the Nationals in the San Diego-Washington Juan Soto deal and MLB’s No. 15 prospect following a breakout 2022 season, brings his five-tool game to Coney Island for the High-A Blue Rocks. The Mets-affiliated Cyclones feature Kevin Parada (the No. 11 overall pick from last year’s Draft and MLB No. 32) and Alex Ram?rez (MLB No. 88).