Guardians 

WATCH: Giménez produces RBI double

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 3

CLE1HOU0

Result of AB

Andrés Giménez’s RBI double

AB: Andrés GiménezP: Spencer Arrighetti

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 3

CLE2HOU0

Result of AB

José Ramírez’s sacrifice fly

AB: José RamírezP: Spencer Arrighetti

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 1

CLE0HOU0

Result of AB

Logan Allen K’s Yordan Alvarez to end the inning

AB: Yordan AlvarezP: Logan Allen

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 2

CLE0HOU0

Result of AB

Spencer Arrighetti K’s Josh Naylor in the 2nd inning

AB: Josh NaylorP: Spencer Arrighetti

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 3

CLE2HOU1

Result of AB

Jon Singleton scores on a wild pitch

AB: Yordan AlvarezP: Logan Allen

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 6

CLE2HOU3

Result of AB

Jon Singleton’s two-run home run (2)

AB: Jon SingletonP: Logan Allen

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 7

CLE2HOU4

Result of AB

Jose Altuve’s RBI single

AB: Jose AltuveP: Tyler Beede

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 7

CLE2HOU3

Result of AB

Jon Singleton makes a great diving stop for the out

AB: Bo NaylorP: Tayler Scott

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 7

CLE2HOU3

Result of AB

Jeremy Peña makes a sensational defensive stop

AB: Gabriel AriasP: Tayler Scott

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 7

CLE2HOU7

Result of AB

Tyler Beede In play, run(s) to Yainer Diaz

AB: Yainer DiazP: Tyler Beede

More MLB Game Stories

May 2, 2024

Colorado

Rockies

Miami

Marlins

New York

Yankees

Baltimore

Orioles

Chicago

Cubs

New York

Mets

San Francisco

Giants

Boston

Red Sox

Washington

Nationals

Texas

Rangers