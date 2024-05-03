WATCH: Giménez produces RBI double
Top 3
CLE1HOU0
Result of AB
Andrés Giménez’s RBI double
AB: Andrés GiménezP: Spencer Arrighetti
Top 3
CLE2HOU0
Result of AB
José Ramírez’s sacrifice fly
AB: José RamírezP: Spencer Arrighetti
Bot 1
CLE0HOU0
Result of AB
Logan Allen K’s Yordan Alvarez to end the inning
AB: Yordan AlvarezP: Logan Allen
Top 2
CLE0HOU0
Result of AB
Spencer Arrighetti K’s Josh Naylor in the 2nd inning
AB: Josh NaylorP: Spencer Arrighetti
Bot 3
CLE2HOU1
Result of AB
Jon Singleton scores on a wild pitch
AB: Yordan AlvarezP: Logan Allen
Bot 6
CLE2HOU3
Result of AB
Jon Singleton’s two-run home run (2)
AB: Jon SingletonP: Logan Allen
Bot 7
CLE2HOU4
Result of AB
Jose Altuve’s RBI single
AB: Jose AltuveP: Tyler Beede
Top 7
CLE2HOU3
Result of AB
Jon Singleton makes a great diving stop for the out
AB: Bo NaylorP: Tayler Scott
Top 7
CLE2HOU3
Result of AB
Jeremy Peña makes a sensational defensive stop
AB: Gabriel AriasP: Tayler Scott
Bot 7
CLE2HOU7
Result of AB
Tyler Beede In play, run(s) to Yainer Diaz
AB: Yainer DiazP: Tyler Beede