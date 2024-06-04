Watch Guardians prospects at Double-A FREE tonight
12:00 AM UTC
Once again in 2024, baseball fans can watch Minor League Baseball games across all of MLB’s digital platforms.
And with or without a subscription, you can watch select, curated Minor League games featuring MLB’s top prospects FREE on MLB.com — at the top of this article — and on the MLB Pipeline homepage all season long. The MiLB Game of the Day will be available on MLB.TV as well.
Here’s what’s on tap:
Tuesday, 6 p.m. ET — Akron (CLE) @ Portland (BOS)The Double-A Portland roster features three names on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospect list — Marcelo Mayer (No. 11), Roman Anthony (No. 16) and Kyle Teel (No. 29). The latter was named to the latest Prospect Team of the Week after posting a .417/.517/.833 slash line with three homers in six games for the Sea Dogs. Spearheading Akron’s rotation, Tommy Mace has been lights-out in his first full season at Double-A. The right-hander — who was selected 69th overall by Cleveland in 2021 — sports a 1.79 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 16 walks in 60 1/3 innings this season.
Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. ET – Hartford (COL) @ Somerset (NYY)Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes the first stop of his rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset. The reigning AL Cy Young winner is working his way back from the right elbow inflammation and edema that derailed his Spring Training. He threw live batting practice in May, but this contest against Hartford mark his first in-game action since going on the injured list and will provide quite a challenge. The Rockies affiliate’s lineup is packed with talent and headlined by Adael Amador (MLB No. 32), Yanquiel Fernandez (MLB No. 57) and Sterlin Thompson (MLB No. 89).
Wednesday, 2 p.m. ET – Visalia (AZ) @ Rancho Cucamonga (LAD)Two Top 100 prospects with professional sports roots face off in this Single-A matchup. Druw Jones (MLB No. 78), the son of Braves legend Andruw Jones, anchors the Visalia lineup. The 2022 second overall pick has found his footing at the dish in 2024, already eclipsing his total base and hit totals from last year. Rancho Cucamonga is led by Josue De Paula (MLB No. 80). The 6-foot-3 lefty, who is the second cousin of former NBA guards Stephon Marbury and Sebastian Telfair, already has double-digit doubles and multiple triples under his belt this season.
Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET – Birmingham (CWS) @ Tennessee (CHC)High-powered pitching takes on high-powered hitting in a clash of Top 100 prospects. Toeing the rubber for the Barons is MLB’s No. 54 prospect Drew Thorpe. The right-hander, acquired from San Diego as part of the Dylan Cease trade, is having a stellar campaign with a 1.33 ERA and an 0.89 WHIP through 10 starts. Thorpe will take on a Tennessee lineup that features Top 100 prospects Matt Shaw (MLB No. 42), Kevin Alcántara (MLB No. 51), James Triantos (MLB No. 58) and Moises Ballesteros (MLB No. 91).
Thursday, 12:15 p.m. ET – Rochester (WSH) @ Worcester (BOS)The Malmö Oat Milkers alternate identity being assumed by every Minor League club this season will be donned in Worcester as the Triple-A Red Sox hosts their Nationals counterparts. The matinee matchup promises to showcase pitching talent with each club rolling out an intriguing starter. Southpaw Zach Penrod, who twirled four scoreless frames in his Triple-A debut last week, faces off against 6-foot-8 hurler Jackson Rutledge. The Nationals’ No. 15 prospect has averaged a strikeout an inning in 42 frames this season.
Thursday, 6:30 p.m. ET — Jersey Shore (PHI) @ Greensboro (PIT)This High-A matchup features a pair of Top 100 prospect outfielders: Termarr Johnson (No. 59) and Justin Crawford (No. 62). Ranked second in the Pirates system behind only Paul Skenes, Johnson showed an improved plate approach in May, walking more times (23) than he struck out (21) for the Grasshoppers. Crawford has put his 75-grade run tool on display for the Phillies affiliate by swiping 19 bases this season through the start of the week.
Friday, 6:35 p.m. ET — Norfolk (BAL) @ Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (NYY)In a clash of future American League East foes, a familiar face returns to the RailRiders — Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez. Continuing his rehab assignment from Tommy John surgery at Triple-A, MLB’s No. 30 prospect will look to continue his recent power surge at the highest level of the Minors. In the opposing dugout, the Tides roster features two of MLB’s Top 25 prospects who also have Major League experience. Jackson Holliday (No. 1) and Heston Kjerstad (No. 21) have been powering the offense since returning to Norfolk.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m. ET — Hartford (COL) @ Somerset (NYY)Bouncing back from a slow start at Double-A, Adael Amador has been one of the hottest hitters for the Yard Goats. MLB’s No. 32 prospect put together a five-hit performance at the end of May, helping lead a Rockies affiliate featuring two more Top 100 hitters — Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 57) and Sterlin Thompson (No. 89). For the hosts, who will be donning the Jersey Diners alternate identity, Spencer Jones (MLB No. 67) carries a hot bat into the matchup after ending his last series with an abundance of extra-base hits.
Sunday, 12 p.m. ET — Fort Myers (MIN) @ Tampa (NYY)After going on the injured list in early April and a Rookie-level rehab stint, Walker Jenkins returned to the Mighty Mussels this week. With multiple 60-grade tools, MLB’s No. 7 prospect is looking to get back into a rhythm alongside Brooks Lee (MLB No. 14), who is continuing his own Minor League rehab assignment from a herniated disc in his back. For the Tarpons, Roderick Arias (MLB No. 86) — who sports a 70-grade arm tool — is the youngest Yankees prospect in the Top 100.