Watch Guardians prospects at High-A for FREE tonight
3:44 PM UTC
Once again in 2024, baseball fans can watch Minor League Baseball games across all of MLB’s digital platforms.
And with or without a subscription, you can watch select, curated Minor League games featuring MLB’s top prospects FREE on MLB.com — at the top of this article — and on the MLB Pipeline homepage all season long. The MiLB Game of the Day will be available on MLB.TV as well.
Thursday, 12:05 p.m. ET — Worcester (BOS) @ Norfolk (BAL)After being promoted to Triple-A last week, Roman Anthony (MLB No. 14) has gone 11-for-31 with a homer and five RBIs in eight games for the WooSox. Facing off against the Top 100 prospect is Coby Mayo. The Orioles optioned MLB’s No. 10 prospect to the Tides after seven games in the Majors. Mayo tallied his first big league knock Aug. 14.
Thursday, 6:35 p.m. ET — Lake County (CLE) @ West Michigan (DET)Future AL Central rivals get their first looks at each other in a six-game High-A set between the Captains and Whitecaps. The first overall pick in the 2024 Draft by the Guardians, Travis Bazzana has played sporadically in his first few weeks of professional baseball. In three games last week, MLB’s No. 13 prospect tallied six hits in 11 at-bats, collecting three doubles on Friday. He leads a lineup that also features Angel Genao (MLB No. 94). Max Clark, nearing the end of his first full season in the Minors, continued his offensive surge following his promotion in late July. MLB’s No. 7 prospect recorded the first four-hit game of his pro career last week.
Friday, 7:05 p.m. ET — Cedar Rapids (MIN) @ Dayton (CIN)The fifth overall selection in the 2023 Draft, Walker Jenkins climbed to High-A after returning from a hamstring strain that limited his time at Single-A to start his first full season in the Twins organization. MLB’s No. 4 prospect stayed active on the basepaths last week, tallying a knock in five of six contests while posting two multihit games. Sal Stewart (MLB No. 84) has displayed a strong approach this season, walking nearly as many times as he’s struck out for the Dragons. The 32nd overall pick in 2022 has put it all together offensively in his second full year in the Reds system.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m. ET – Winston-Salem (CWS) @ Aberdeen (BAL)Following a record-breaking season at Arkansas, Hagen Smith became a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award. The fifth overall pick in this year’s Draft by the White Sox is scheduled to make his pro debut with the High-A Dash. MLB’s No. 32 prospect can touch 100 mph with his fastball, but his best pitch is a deceptive 83-87 mph slider he can also turn into a cutter, and the southpaw also can throw in an upper-80s splitter. Smith will be challenged by left-handed-hitting backstop Creed Willems (BAL No. 24) and the IronBirds.
Sunday, 5:05 p.m. ET – Fredericksburg (WSH) @ Columbia (KC)Blake Mitchell took a step forward at the plate this month. Entering the week, MLB’s No. 56 prospect had swatted four homers in the past 10 games for the Royals affiliate. His next challenge comes in the form of a newly dubbed Top 100 prospect. Travis Sykora (MLB No. 99), who added another achievement to his breakout campaign by spearheading the FredNats’ no-hitter with six perfect innings on Aug. 9. The 2023 third-rounder commands a 70-grade fastball, one he’ll likely use against Mitchell in this Single-A showdown.