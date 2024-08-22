Watch Guardians prospects at High-A for FREE tonight

Thursday, 6:35 p.m. ET — Lake County (CLE) @ West Michigan (DET)Future AL Central rivals get their first looks at each other in a six-game High-A set between the Captains and Whitecaps. The first overall pick in the 2024 Draft by the Guardians, Travis Bazzana has played sporadically in his first few weeks of professional baseball. In three games last week, MLB’s No. 13 prospect tallied six hits in 11 at-bats, collecting three doubles on Friday. He leads a lineup that also features Angel Genao (MLB No. 94). Max Clark, nearing the end of his first full season in the Minors, continued his offensive surge following his promotion in late July. MLB’s No. 7 prospect recorded the first four-hit game of his pro career last week.