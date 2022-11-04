Watch Guardians prospects in AFL action

AFL: Scottsdale Scorpions @ Peoria Javelinas, 3:35 p.m. ETIn a battle of two 12-12 teams, the Scorpions’ offense is led by Red Sox No. 4 prospect Nick Yorke and Padres No. 1 Jackson Merrill. Peoria is loaded with prospects from the Mariners, Padres, Nationals, Guardians and Mets. Top San Diego prospect Jackson Merrill (MLB No. 83) is searching for his first extra-base hit since Oct. 17, though the talented infielder has hit safely in three of his past four contests.