Watch Guardians prospects in AFL, winter ball
November 6th, 2023
Tune into the Arizona Fall League and the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) to watch some of baseball’s brightest young stars. You can see MLB’s top prospects in action, with AFL matchups streaming for free on both MLB.com (here and on the AFL site) and MLB.TV. LIDOM games are included as part of MLB.TV’s Postseason Package, which is available for $24.99.
Tues., Nov. 7
4:30 p.m. ET — Peoria Javelinas (CLE, MIA, SD SEA, TB) @ Scottsdale Scorpions (LAA, PHI, SF, STL, WSH)
Two AFL clubs in contention for postseason play square off to open the final week of the circuit. Peoria, in addition to featuring two Guardians players off the Top 100 Prospects list (Kyle Manzardo, MLB No. 58), and Chase DeLauter, MLB No. 85) is led by a couple of this year’s best autumn breakout performers — 12th-ranked Padres prospect Jakob Marsee and ninth-ranked Rays prospect Dominic Keegan. Marsee, an outfielder, comes into Tuesday with a .378/.490/.671 slash line — putting him in the top three in all of those categories — as well as 14 stolen bases (in a three-way tie for third in the league) and a loop-best 15 extra-base hits and 22 runs scored. Keegan, a catcher, has walked nine times, posted seven extra-base hits and collected 12 RBIs over 14 games. The Scottsdale squad has two of the league’s toughest pitchers — the Angels’ Daniel Davis and the Nationals’ Thaddeus Ward.
Fresh off earning MVP honors in the Fall Stars Game, top-ranked White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery (MLB No. 17) leads a Desert Dogs team that also features the Mets’ Kevin Parada (MLB No. 89) and AFL Home Run Derby champ Kala’i Rosario (MIN No. 19). The Saguaros have a pair of the league’s most productive power hitters in the Brewers’ Wes Clarke and 18th-ranked Blue Jays prospect Damiano Palmegiani.
8:30 p.m. ET — Salt River Rafters (AZ, ATL, COL, DET, PIT) @ Mesa Solar Sox (BAL, CHC, HOU, OAK, NYY)
Perhaps nobody in the Fall League has looked better than James Triantos with the Solar Sox. The Cubs’ No. 9 prospect leads all qualified hitters with a 1.205 OPS, a .700 slugging percentage, five triples and 34 hits. And at 6-fot-6, Chicago’s Kevin Alcántara has never been easy to miss on the diamond, but MLB’s No. 71 prospect has demanded even more attention than usual in the AFL. Through the penultimate week of the campaign with Mesa, he was among league leaders in home runs (tied for third, with five). The Rafters have several AFL standouts of their own, including the Tigers’ Jace Jung (MLB No. 67) and Rockies prospects Sterlin Thompson (COL No. 6) and Benny Montgomery (COL No. 8).
Wed., Nov. 8
This is the game of the week for anybody who can’t get enough Top 100 Prospects action. White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (MLB No. 17), Mets catcher Kevin Parada (MLB No. 89) and the Desert Dogs take on the Guardians’ Kyle Manzardo (MLB No. 58) and Chase DeLauter (MLB No. 85) and the Javelinas.
4:30 p.m. ET — Surprise Saguaros (CIN, KC, MIL, TEX, TOR) @ Mesa Solar Sox (BAL, CHC, HOU, OAK, NYY)
Rangers catching prospect Liam Hicks has been a steady hitter for Surprise, keeping his average north of .400 — sometimes north of .500 — since the AFL’s second week. That kind of production is dangerous in a lineup that’s also getting such considerable pop from Wes Clarke (MIL) and Damiano Palmegiani (TOR No. 18). In addition to dangerous Cubs duo James Triantos (CHC No. 9) and Kevin Alcántara (MLB No. 71), Mesa has benefitted from a strong campaign by Yankees infield prospect Caleb Durbin.
6:30 p.m. ET — Aguilas Cibaenas @ Toros del Este
In Dominican action, the Toros have an interesting prospect tandem in Juan Brito (CLE No. 6) and Jonatan Clase (SEA No. 8), with each of them building on a pivotal regular-season campaign in the Minors. The Aguilas counter with the likes of Alexander Canario (CHC No. 14) and César Prieto (STL No. 14).
Thurs., Nov. 9
4:30 p.m. ET — Salt River Rafters (AZ, ATL, COL, DET, PIT) @ Peoria Javelinas (CLE, MIA, SD SEA, TB)
The final day of regular competition in the AFL begins with a meeting between a Salt River team headlined by MLB’s No. 67 prospect — the Tigers’ Jace Jung — and the Peoria club with Cleveland’s highly vaunted pair — Kyle Manzardo (MLB No. 58) and Chase DeLauter (MLB No. 85).
8:30 p.m. ET — Scottsdale Scorpions (LAA, PHI, SF, STL, WSH) @ Mesa Solar Sox (BAL, CHC, HOU, OAK, NYY)
This is your last chance to catch two of the most electric performers of the 2023 Arizona Fall League, with the Cubs’ James Triantos (CHC No. 9) and Kevin Alcántara (MLB No. 71) trying to spark the Solar Sox to a season-closing victory over Scottsdale, a title contender coming into Week 6.
Surprise punched its ticket to the Championship Game at the end of Week 5, and now key Saguaros contributors like Abimelec Ortiz and Cameron Cauley — the Rangers’ No. 13 and No. 14 prospects, respectively — have a final chance to inflate their fall stats. The Desert Dogs don’t figure to make that easy. Glendale’s pitching staff includes southpaws Jake Eder (CWS No. 5) and Zach Penrod (a fall breakout arm from the Boston system).
Fri., Nov. 10
6:15 p.m. ET — Leones del Escogido @ Estrellas Orientales
LIDOM’s Leones have one of the most exciting pair of prospects playing anywhere this fall or winter, with the Rays’ Junior Caminero (MLB No. 6) and the Giants’ Marco Luciano (MLB No. 26). But do not sleep on the Estrellas Orientales. They have an even deeper prospect core, including Willy Vasquez (TB No. 10), Angel Martínez (CLE No. 10), Eguy Rosario (SD No. 14), José Tena (CLE No. 14) and Wilfred Veras (CWS No. 21).
8:30 p.m. ET — AFL Play-in Semifinal
Two of the AFL’s prospect-loaded clubs square off with a chance to advance. One gets to play for the league title in a nationally televised game on Friday. The other goes home.
Sat., Nov. 11
8 p.m. ET — Arizona Fall League Championship Game
This is it. The last two AFL clubs standing — one of which will be Surprise — play for all the marbles. Tune in on MLB Network or MLB.com.