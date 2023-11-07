Watch Guardians prospects in AFL, winter ball

Two AFL clubs in contention for postseason play square off to open the final week of the circuit. Peoria, in addition to featuring two Guardians players off the Top 100 Prospects list (Kyle Manzardo, MLB No. 58), and Chase DeLauter, MLB No. 85) is led by a couple of this year’s best autumn breakout performers — 12th-ranked Padres prospect Jakob Marsee and ninth-ranked Rays prospect Dominic Keegan. Marsee, an outfielder, comes into Tuesday with a .378/.490/.671 slash line — putting him in the top three in all of those categories — as well as 14 stolen bases (in a three-way tie for third in the league) and a loop-best 15 extra-base hits and 22 runs scored. Keegan, a catcher, has walked nine times, posted seven extra-base hits and collected 12 RBIs over 14 games. The Scottsdale squad has two of the league’s toughest pitchers — the Angels’ Daniel Davis and the Nationals’ Thaddeus Ward.