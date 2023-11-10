Watch Guardians prospects in Fall League, winter ball action
Tune into the Arizona Fall League and the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) to watch some of baseball’s brightest young stars. You can see MLB’s top prospects in action, with AFL matchups streaming for free on both MLB.com (here and on the AFL site) and MLB.TV. LIDOM games are included as part of MLB.TV’s Postseason Package, which is available for $24.99.
6:15 p.m. ET — Leones del Escogido @ Estrellas Orientales
LIDOM’s Leones have one of the most exciting pair of prospects playing anywhere this fall or winter, with the Rays’ Junior Caminero (MLB No. 6) and the Giants’ Marco Luciano (MLB No. 26). But do not sleep on the Estrellas Orientales. They have an even deeper prospect core, including Willy Vasquez (TB No. 10), Angel Martínez (CLE No. 10), Eguy Rosario (SD No. 14), José Tena (CLE No. 14) and Wilfred Veras (CWS No. 21).
8:30 p.m. ET — AFL play-in semifinal: Peoria Javelinas (CLE, MIA, SD, SEA, TB) @ Scottsdale Scorpions (LAA, PHI, SF, STL, WSH)
Two of the AFL’s prospect-loaded clubs square off with a chance to advance, with the Scottsdale Scorpions serving as the home team against the Peoria Javelinas. Peoria has four of MLB’s Top 100 prospects on its roster — No. 19 Carson Williams (Rays), No. 39 Harry Ford (Mariners) and the Guardians tandem of No. 58 Kyle Manzardo and No. 85 Chase DeLauter. Scottsdale counters with a little bit of everything in speedy Victor Scott II (STL No. 4), the strong arm of Tekoah Roby (STL No. 5), flashy two-way player Reggie Crawford (SF No. 8) and the potential of Robert Hassell III (WAS No. 8). The winner of the play-in game will compete for the league title in a nationally televised game on Saturday. The other will go home.
8 p.m. ET — Arizona Fall League Championship Game
This is it. The last two AFL clubs standing — one of which will be Surprise — play for all the marbles. Tune in on MLB Network or MLB.com.