Watch Guardians prospects in Fall League, winter ball action

Two of the AFL’s prospect-loaded clubs square off with a chance to advance, with the Scottsdale Scorpions serving as the home team against the Peoria Javelinas. Peoria has four of MLB’s Top 100 prospects on its roster — No. 19 Carson Williams (Rays), No. 39 Harry Ford (Mariners) and the Guardians tandem of No. 58 Kyle Manzardo and No. 85 Chase DeLauter. Scottsdale counters with a little bit of everything in speedy Victor Scott II (STL No. 4), the strong arm of Tekoah Roby (STL No. 5), flashy two-way player Reggie Crawford (SF No. 8) and the potential of Robert Hassell III (WAS No. 8). The winner of the play-in game will compete for the league title in a nationally televised game on Saturday. The other will go home.