Watch Guardians prospects in Fall League, winter ball

Did somebody say playoff implications? This one determines whether it’s the Rafters or the Javelinas who go on to face second-place Scottsdale in Friday’s play-in semifinal for Saturday’s Championship Game. Salt River is headlined by MLB’s No. 67 prospect — the Tigers’ Jace Jung — and the Peoria club has the highly vaunted Guardians prospect pair of Kyle Manzardo (MLB No. 58) and Chase DeLauter (MLB No. 85) as well as AFL breakout sensation Jakob Marsee (SD No. 12).