Watch Guardians prospects in Fall League, winter ball
2:45 AM UTC
Tune into the Arizona Fall League and the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) to watch some of baseball’s brightest young stars. You can see MLB’s top prospects in action, with AFL matchups streaming for free on both MLB.com (here and on the AFL site) and MLB.TV. LIDOM games are included as part of MLB.TV’s Postseason Package, which is available for $24.99.
Thurs., Nov. 9
4:30 p.m. ET — Salt River Rafters (AZ, ATL, COL, DET, PIT) @ Peoria Javelinas (CLE, MIA, SD SEA, TB)
Did somebody say playoff implications? This one determines whether it’s the Rafters or the Javelinas who go on to face second-place Scottsdale in Friday’s play-in semifinal for Saturday’s Championship Game. Salt River is headlined by MLB’s No. 67 prospect — the Tigers’ Jace Jung — and the Peoria club has the highly vaunted Guardians prospect pair of Kyle Manzardo (MLB No. 58) and Chase DeLauter (MLB No. 85) as well as AFL breakout sensation Jakob Marsee (SD No. 12).
8:30 p.m. ET — Scottsdale Scorpions (LAA, PHI, SF, STL, WSH) @ Mesa Solar Sox (BAL, CHC, HOU, OAK, NYY)
This is your last chance to catch two of the most electric performers of the 2023 Arizona Fall League, with the Cubs’ James Triantos (CHC No. 9) and Kevin Alcántara (MLB No. 71) trying to spark the Solar Sox to a season-closing victory over the semifinal-bound Scottsdale Scorpions.
Surprise punched its ticket to the Championship Game at the end of Week 5, and now key Saguaros contributors like Abimelec Ortiz and Cameron Cauley — the Rangers’ No. 13 and No. 14 prospects, respectively — have a final chance to inflate their fall stats. The Desert Dogs don’t figure to make that easy. Glendale’s pitching staff includes southpaws Jake Eder (CWS No. 5) and Zach Penrod (a fall breakout arm from the Boston system).
Fri., Nov. 10
6:15 p.m. ET — Leones del Escogido @ Estrellas Orientales
LIDOM’s Leones have one of the most exciting pair of prospects playing anywhere this fall or winter, with the Rays’ Junior Caminero (MLB No. 6) and the Giants’ Marco Luciano (MLB No. 26). But do not sleep on the Estrellas Orientales. They have an even deeper prospect core, including Willy Vasquez (TB No. 10), Angel Martínez (CLE No. 10), Eguy Rosario (SD No. 14), José Tena (CLE No. 14) and Wilfred Veras (CWS No. 21).
8:30 p.m. ET — AFL play-in semifinal
Two of the AFL’s prospect-loaded clubs square off with a chance to advance, with the Scottsdale Scorpions as the home team and the visiting club to be determined by Thursday’s Salt River-Peoria game. One gets to play for the league title in a nationally televised game on Friday. The other goes home.
Sat., Nov. 11
8 p.m. ET — Arizona Fall League Championship Game
This is it. The last two AFL clubs standing — one of which will be Surprise — play for all the marbles. Tune in on MLB Network or MLB.com.