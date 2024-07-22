WATCH: Hedges’ safety squeeze gets Guards on board
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
Top 1
DET2CLE0
Result of AB
Justyn-Henry Malloy’s two-run home run (7)
AB: Justyn-Henry MalloyP: Carlos Carrasco
This browser does not support the video element.
Breaking down Justyn-Henry Malloy’s home run
This browser does not support the video element.
A deep dive into Justyn-Henry Malloy’s home run
This browser does not support the video element.
Top 2
DET4CLE0
Result of AB
Jake Rogers hits an RBI triple, scores on an error
AB: Jake RogersP: Carlos Carrasco
This browser does not support the video element.
Bot 2
DET4CLE1
Result of AB
Austin Hedges’ RBI bunt single
AB: Austin HedgesP: Tarik Skubal