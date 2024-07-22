Guardians 

WATCH: Hedges’ safety squeeze gets Guards on board

MLB Logo icon

Top 1

DET2CLE0

Result of AB

Justyn-Henry Malloy’s two-run home run (7)

AB: Justyn-Henry MalloyP: Carlos Carrasco

Breaking down Justyn-Henry Malloy’s home run

A deep dive into Justyn-Henry Malloy’s home run

Top 2

DET4CLE0

Result of AB

Jake Rogers hits an RBI triple, scores on an error

AB: Jake RogersP: Carlos Carrasco

Bot 2

DET4CLE1

Result of AB

Austin Hedges’ RBI bunt single

AB: Austin HedgesP: Tarik Skubal

