WATCH: J. Naylor connects for 11th homer of season
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
Bot 1
CLE0CWS0
Result of AB
Triston McKenzie strikes out Andrew Benintendi
AB: Andrew BenintendiP: Triston McKenzie
This browser does not support the video element.
Bot 2
CLE0CWS1
Result of AB
Nicky Lopez hits RBI double, advances to third base
AB: Nicky LopezP: Triston McKenzie
This browser does not support the video element.
Bot 2
CLE0CWS2
Result of AB
Martín Maldonado’s RBI single
AB: Martín MaldonadoP: Triston McKenzie
This browser does not support the video element.
Top 3
CLE0CWS2
Result of AB
Kyle Manzardo’s first MLB extra-base hit
AB: Kyle ManzardoP: Mike Clevinger
This browser does not support the video element.
Top 3
CLE0CWS2
Result of AB
Mike Clevinger strikes out Estevan Florial
AB: Estevan FlorialP: Mike Clevinger
This browser does not support the video element.
Top 4
CLE1CWS2
Result of AB
Josh Naylor’s solo home run (11)
AB: Josh NaylorP: Mike Clevinger
This browser does not support the video element.
The distance behind Josh Naylor’s home run
This browser does not support the video element.
Mike Clevinger’s five strikeouts
This browser does not support the video element.
Top 8
CLE1CWS2
Result of AB
Bryan Ramos’ outstanding play
AB: Gabriel AriasP: Jared Shuster
This browser does not support the video element.
Triston McKenzie’s five strikeouts
This browser does not support the video element.
Bot 8
CLE1CWS3
Result of AB
Andrew Benintendi’s sacrifice fly
AB: Andrew BenintendiP: Scott Barlow
