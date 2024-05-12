Guardians 

WATCH: J. Naylor connects for 11th homer of season

Bot 1

CLE0CWS0

Result of AB

Triston McKenzie strikes out Andrew Benintendi

AB: Andrew BenintendiP: Triston McKenzie

Bot 2

CLE0CWS1

Result of AB

Nicky Lopez hits RBI double, advances to third base

AB: Nicky LopezP: Triston McKenzie

Bot 2

CLE0CWS2

Result of AB

Martín Maldonado’s RBI single

AB: Martín MaldonadoP: Triston McKenzie

Top 3

CLE0CWS2

Result of AB

Kyle Manzardo’s first MLB extra-base hit

AB: Kyle ManzardoP: Mike Clevinger

Top 3

CLE0CWS2

Result of AB

Mike Clevinger strikes out Estevan Florial

AB: Estevan FlorialP: Mike Clevinger

Top 4

CLE1CWS2

Result of AB

Josh Naylor’s solo home run (11)

AB: Josh NaylorP: Mike Clevinger

The distance behind Josh Naylor’s home run

Mike Clevinger’s five strikeouts

Top 8

CLE1CWS2

Result of AB

Bryan Ramos’ outstanding play

AB: Gabriel AriasP: Jared Shuster

Triston McKenzie’s five strikeouts

Bot 8

CLE1CWS3

Result of AB

Andrew Benintendi’s sacrifice fly

AB: Andrew BenintendiP: Scott Barlow

