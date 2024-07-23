Guardians 

WATCH: Kwan belts solo homer in the 3rd

Bot 1

DET0CLE0

Result of AB

Tyler Holton fans José Ramírez in the 1st inning

AB: José RamírezP: Tyler Holton

Bot 3

DET0CLE1

Result of AB

Steven Kwan’s solo homer (10)

AB: Steven KwanP: Alex Faedo

Steven Kwan: Home Run Statcast Analysis

Visualizing Steven Kwan’s swing using bat tracking technology

Top 4

DET2CLE1

Result of AB

Wenceel Pérez’s two-run homer (7)

AB: Wenceel PérezP: Xzavion Curry

The distance behind Wenceel Pérez’s home run

An animated look at Wenceel Pérez’s home run

Bot 4

DET2CLE2

Result of AB

Jhonkensy Noel’s solo homer (5)

AB: Jhonkensy NoelP: Alex Faedo

Measuring the stats on Jhonkensy Noel’s home run

Visualizing Jhonkensy Noel’s swing using bat tracking technology

Bot 5

DET2CLE3

Result of AB

José Ramírez’s solo homer (24)

AB: José RamírezP: Joey Wentz

Breaking down José Ramírez’s home run

A deep dive into José Ramírez’s home run

