WATCH: Kwan belts solo homer in the 3rd
Bot 1
DET0CLE0
Result of AB
Tyler Holton fans José Ramírez in the 1st inning
AB: José RamírezP: Tyler Holton
Bot 3
DET0CLE1
Result of AB
Steven Kwan’s solo homer (10)
AB: Steven KwanP: Alex Faedo
Steven Kwan: Home Run Statcast Analysis
Visualizing Steven Kwan’s swing using bat tracking technology
Top 4
DET2CLE1
Result of AB
Wenceel Pérez’s two-run homer (7)
AB: Wenceel PérezP: Xzavion Curry
The distance behind Wenceel Pérez’s home run
An animated look at Wenceel Pérez’s home run
Bot 4
DET2CLE2
Result of AB
Jhonkensy Noel’s solo homer (5)
AB: Jhonkensy NoelP: Alex Faedo
Measuring the stats on Jhonkensy Noel’s home run
Visualizing Jhonkensy Noel’s swing using bat tracking technology
Bot 5
DET2CLE3
Result of AB
José Ramírez’s solo homer (24)
AB: José RamírezP: Joey Wentz
Breaking down José Ramírez’s home run
