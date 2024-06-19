WATCH: Kwan booms 2-run HR
Progressive Field’s moment of silence for Willie Mays
Bot 1
SEA0CLE1
Result of AB
Josh Naylor’s RBI single
AB: Josh NaylorP: Bryan Woo
Bot 1
SEA0CLE1
Result of AB
Bryan Woo K’s David Fry
AB: David FryP: Bryan Woo
Bot 2
SEA0CLE3
Result of AB
Steven Kwan’s two-run home run (5)
AB: Steven KwanP: Bryan Woo
Breaking down Steven Kwan’s home run
Bot 5
SEA0CLE4
Result of AB
José Ramírez’s run-scoring knock
AB: José RamírezP: Mike Baumann
Bot 5
SEA0CLE6
Result of AB
Josh Naylor’s two-run home run (18)
AB: Josh NaylorP: Mike Baumann
An animated look at Josh Naylor’s home run
