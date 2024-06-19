Guardians 

WATCH: Kwan booms 2-run HR

Progressive Field’s moment of silence for Willie Mays

Bot 1

SEA0CLE1

Result of AB

Josh Naylor’s RBI single

AB: Josh NaylorP: Bryan Woo

Bot 1

SEA0CLE1

Result of AB

Bryan Woo K’s David Fry

AB: David FryP: Bryan Woo

Bot 2

SEA0CLE3

Result of AB

Steven Kwan’s two-run home run (5)

AB: Steven KwanP: Bryan Woo

Breaking down Steven Kwan’s home run

Bot 5

SEA0CLE4

Result of AB

José Ramírez’s run-scoring knock

AB: José RamírezP: Mike Baumann

Bot 5

SEA0CLE6

Result of AB

Josh Naylor’s two-run home run (18)

AB: Josh NaylorP: Mike Baumann

An animated look at Josh Naylor’s home run

