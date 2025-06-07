Watch LIVE as 2023 first-rounder Velazquez digs in at High-A

Sunday, 7:05 p.m. ET — Springfield Cardinals (STL) @ Frisco RoughRiders (TEX)

Fans of premier shortstops should gravitate to this contest. Sebastian Walcott (TEX No. 1/MLB No. 9) and JJ Wetherholt (STL No. 1/MLB No. 18) — two of the top five shortstop prospects in the game — lead their respective clubs in a Sunday night battle. At 19, the second-youngest player at Double-A, Walcott stands 6-foot-4 and oozes with five-tool potential — led by his 65-grade pop. Wetherholt, on the other hand, excels in the bat-to-ball department. The No. 7 overall pick in last year’s Draft sports a 65-grade hit tool that he pairs with an advanced understanding of the strike zone.