Watch LIVE: Guardians prospects in Fall League action

Rangers catching prospect Liam Hicks has been a steady hitter for Surprise, keeping his average north of .400 — sometimes north of .500 — since the AFL’s second week. That kind of production is dangerous in a lineup that’s also getting such considerable pop from Wes Clarke (MIL) and Damiano Palmegiani (TOR No. 18). In addition to dangerous Cubs duo James Triantos (CHC No. 9) and Kevin Alcántara (MLB No. 71), Mesa has benefitted from a strong campaign by Yankees infield prospect Caleb Durbin.