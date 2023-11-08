Watch LIVE: Guardians prospects in Fall League action
Tune into the Arizona Fall League and the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) to watch some of baseball’s brightest young stars. You can see MLB’s top prospects in action, with AFL matchups streaming for free on both MLB.com (here and on the AFL site) and MLB.TV. LIDOM games are included as part of MLB.TV’s Postseason Package, which is available for $24.99.
Wed., Nov. 8
This is the game of the week for anybody who can’t get enough Top 100 Prospects action. White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (MLB No. 17), Mets catcher Kevin Parada (MLB No. 89) and the Desert Dogs take on the Guardians’ Kyle Manzardo (MLB No. 58) and Chase DeLauter (MLB No. 85) and the Javelinas.
4:30 p.m. ET — Surprise Saguaros (CIN, KC, MIL, TEX, TOR) @ Mesa Solar Sox (BAL, CHC, HOU, OAK, NYY)
Rangers catching prospect Liam Hicks has been a steady hitter for Surprise, keeping his average north of .400 — sometimes north of .500 — since the AFL’s second week. That kind of production is dangerous in a lineup that’s also getting such considerable pop from Wes Clarke (MIL) and Damiano Palmegiani (TOR No. 18). In addition to dangerous Cubs duo James Triantos (CHC No. 9) and Kevin Alcántara (MLB No. 71), Mesa has benefitted from a strong campaign by Yankees infield prospect Caleb Durbin.
6:30 p.m. ET — Aguilas Cibaenas @ Toros del Este
In Dominican action, the Toros have an interesting prospect tandem in Juan Brito (CLE No. 6) and Jonatan Clase (SEA No. 8), with each of them building on a pivotal regular-season campaign in the Minors. The Aguilas counter with the likes of Alexander Canario (CHC No. 14) and César Prieto (STL No. 14).
Thurs., Nov. 9
4:30 p.m. ET — Salt River Rafters (AZ, ATL, COL, DET, PIT) @ Peoria Javelinas (CLE, MIA, SD SEA, TB)
The final day of regular competition in the AFL begins with a meeting between a Salt River team headlined by MLB’s No. 67 prospect — the Tigers’ Jace Jung — and the Peoria club with Cleveland’s highly vaunted pair — Kyle Manzardo (MLB No. 58) and Chase DeLauter (MLB No. 85).
8:30 p.m. ET — Scottsdale Scorpions (LAA, PHI, SF, STL, WSH) @ Mesa Solar Sox (BAL, CHC, HOU, OAK, NYY)
This is your last chance to catch two of the most electric performers of the 2023 Arizona Fall League, with the Cubs’ James Triantos (CHC No. 9) and Kevin Alcántara (MLB No. 71) trying to spark the Solar Sox to a season-closing victory over Scottsdale, a title contender coming into Week 6.
Surprise punched its ticket to the Championship Game at the end of Week 5, and now key Saguaros contributors like Abimelec Ortiz and Cameron Cauley — the Rangers’ No. 13 and No. 14 prospects, respectively — have a final chance to inflate their fall stats. The Desert Dogs don’t figure to make that easy. Glendale’s pitching staff includes southpaws Jake Eder (CWS No. 5) and Zach Penrod (a fall breakout arm from the Boston system).
Fri., Nov. 10
6:15 p.m. ET — Leones del Escogido @ Estrellas Orientales
LIDOM’s Leones have one of the most exciting pair of prospects playing anywhere this fall or winter, with the Rays’ Junior Caminero (MLB No. 6) and the Giants’ Marco Luciano (MLB No. 26). But do not sleep on the Estrellas Orientales. They have an even deeper prospect core, including Willy Vasquez (TB No. 10), Angel Martínez (CLE No. 10), Eguy Rosario (SD No. 14), José Tena (CLE No. 14) and Wilfred Veras (CWS No. 21).
8:30 p.m. ET — AFL Play-in Semifinal
Two of the AFL’s prospect-loaded clubs square off with a chance to advance. One gets to play for the league title in a nationally televised game on Friday. The other goes home.
Sat., Nov. 11
8 p.m. ET — Arizona Fall League Championship Game
This is it. The last two AFL clubs standing — one of which will be Surprise — play for all the marbles. Tune in on MLB Network or MLB.com.