Watch LIVE: Kayfus leads Double-A Akron
6:17 AM UTC
Once again in 2024, baseball fans can watch Minor League Baseball games across all of MLB’s digital platforms.
The MiLB Game of the Day will be available on MLB.TV as well.
Tuesday, 12:05 p.m. ET — Harrisburg (WSH) @ Akron (CLE)Two red-hot first basemen clash in a Double-A showdown. Leading Harrisburg is 2023 second-round pick Yohandy Morales. The Nationals’ No. 9 prospect, who missed significant time with a thumb injury this season, was activated on July 30 and is slashing .368/.455/.684 with four homers in 10 games since his return. On the other side is C.J. Kayfus. The Guardians’ No. 7 prospect sports a .935 OPS across two levels in 2024 and made the biggest jump on Cleveland’s Top 30 list in MLB Pipeline’s in-season rerank.
Tuesday, 7:35 p.m. ET — Rocket City (LAA) @ Montgomery (TB)Five Top 100 prospects take the field in a Double-A matchup stacked with talent. Providing the star power for the Angels affiliate are Caden Dana (MLB No. 74) and Christian Moore (MLB No. 80). Moore has been arguably the most dominant hitter in the Minors since his debut on July 31. In 12 Double-A contests, he is slashing .383/.442/.723 with five home runs. Dana has been stellar in his own right, sporting a 2.74 ERA in 21 starts. The Montgomery lineup in anchored by a trio of Top 100 prospects — Carson Williams (MLB No. 6), Xavier Isaac (MLB No. 21) and Brayden Taylor (MLB No. 50). Isaac and Taylor were both promoted to Double-A recently after each posting OPS numbers over .900 at High-A.
Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. ET – Palm Beach (STL) @ St. Lucie (NYM)In a clash of Top 100 prospects at Single-A, the shortstop position will be well represented. MLB’s No. 19 prospect JJ Wetherholt collected his first four-hit game as a pro last week for the Cardinals after being selected seventh overall by St. Louis in this summer’s Draft. Looking to build upon his consistency with Palm Beach, the West Virginia product will play opposite of former first-rounder Jett Williams. MLB’s No. 57 prospect is scheduled to make his return to the diamond in a rehab assignment with St. Lucie, marking his first game action in four months after undergoing right wrist surgery.
Thursday, 12:05 p.m. ET — Worcester (BOS) @ Norfolk (BAL)After being promoted to Triple-A last week, Boston’s Big 3 — Marcelo Mayer (MLB No. 5), Roman Anthony (MLB No. 14) and Kyle Teel (MLB No. 27) — welcomed another Top 100 prospect to Worcester — Kristian Campbell — to start the week. The 2023 fourth-rounder has skyrocketed in his first full season in the Red Sox system, posting a 1.016 OPS across two levels and climbing to No. 79 overall in the recent rerankings. While Anthony and Teel debuted for the WooSox last week, Mayer remained out with a lower back strain. Facing off against the Top 100 prospects is Coby Mayo. The Orioles optioned MLB’s No. 10 prospect to the Tides after seven games in the Majors. Mayo tallied his first big league knock Aug. 14.
Thursday, 6:35 p.m. ET — Lake County (CLE) @ West Michigan (DET)Future AL Central rivals get their first looks at each other in a six-game High-A set between the Captains and Whitecaps. The first overall pick in the 2024 Draft by the Guardians, Travis Bazzana has played sporadically in his first few weeks of professional baseball. In three games last week, MLB’s No. 13 prospect tallied six hits in 11 at-bats, collecting three doubles on Friday. He leads a lineup that also features Angel Genao (MLB No. 94). Max Clark, nearing the end of his first full season in the Minors, continued his offensive surge following his promotion in late July. MLB’s No. 7 prospect recorded the first four-hit game of his pro career last week.
Friday, 7:05 p.m. ET — Cedar Rapids (MIN) @ Dayton (CIN)The fifth overall selection in the 2023 Draft, Walker Jenkins climbed to High-A after returning from a hamstring strain that limited his time at Single-A to start his first full season in the Twins organization. MLB’s No. 4 prospect stayed active on the basepaths last week, tallying a knock in five of six contests while posting two multihit games. Sal Stewart (MLB No. 84) has displayed a strong approach this season, walking nearly as many times as he’s struck out for the Dragons. The 32nd overall pick in 2022 has put it all together offensively in his second full year in the Reds system.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m. ET – Winston-Salem (CWS) @ Aberdeen (BAL)Following a record-breaking season at Arkansas, Hagen Smith became a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award. The fifth overall pick in this year’s Draft by the White Sox is scheduled to make his pro debut with the High-A Dash. MLB’s No. 32 prospect can touch 100 mph with his fastball, but his best pitch is a deceptive 83-87 mph slider he can also turn into a cutter, and the southpaw also can throw in an upper-80s splitter. Smith will be challenged by left-handed-hitting backstop Creed Willems (BAL No. 24) and the IronBirds.
Sunday, 5:05 p.m. ET – Fredericksburg (WSH) @ Columbia (KC)Blake Mitchell took a step forward at the plate this month. Entering the week, MLB’s No. 56 prospect had swatted four homers in the past 10 games for the Royals affiliate. His next challenge comes in the form of a newly dubbed Top 100 prospect. Travis Sykora (MLB No. 99), who added another achievement to his breakout campaign by spearheading the FredNats’ no-hitter with six perfect innings on Aug. 9. The 2023 third-rounder commands a 70-grade fastball, one he’ll likely use against Mitchell in this Single-A showdown.