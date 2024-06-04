Watch LIVE: Red-hot RHP Mace leads Guardians prospects

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. ET – Hartford (COL) @ Somerset (NYY)Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes the first stop of his rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset. The reigning AL Cy Young winner is working his way back from the right elbow inflammation and edema that derailed his Spring Training. He threw live batting practice in May, but this contest against Hartford mark his first in-game action since going on the injured list and will provide quite a challenge. The Rockies affiliate’s lineup is packed with talent and headlined by Adael Amador (MLB No. 32), Yanquiel Fernandez (MLB No. 57) and Sterlin Thompson (MLB No. 89).