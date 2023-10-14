Watch LIVE: Top prospects in Fall League action

Coming off both his first AFL homer and three bagger, MLB No. 17 prospect Colson Montgomery leads Glendale as the highest ranked prospect in the Fall League. Across the field for Scottsdale is Cardinals speedster Victor Scott II (STL No. 4). The 2022 fifth-rounder is coming off his fourth multihit game of the fall, though the bat is not the only threat Scott II poses. The 80-grade speed prospect currently leads the Fall League with eight swiped bags.