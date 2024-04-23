Watch Manzardo at Triple-A FREE on Friday

Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET — Lake Elsinore (SD) @ Rancho Cucamonga (LAD)In a very special second free game on Tuesday, we head out west for the highly anticipated debut of Leodalis De Vries. The 17-year-old shortstop was touted as the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 international class and currently ranks as the No. 92 prospect in baseball. De Vries, nicknamed El Mutante, is on track to follow the same path as MLB’s No. 7 prospect Ethan Salas through San Diego’s system. Salas — the No. 1 international prospect in 2023 — debuted at 16 years old on May 30, 2023 at Single-A Lake Elsinore. De Vries will be up against fellow Top 100 prospect Josue De Paula (No. 94), who headlines a Quakes team that will be playing as the Malmö Oat Milkers. The alternate identity, sparked by a collaboration with Oatly, will be worn by every Minor League team for one game this season.