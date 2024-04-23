Watch Manzardo at Triple-A FREE on Friday
April 22nd, 2024
Once again in 2024, baseball fans can watch Minor League Baseball games across all of MLB’s digital platforms.
And with or without a subscription, you can watch select, curated Minor League games featuring MLB’s top prospects FREE on MLB.com — at the top of this article — and on the MLB Pipeline homepage all season long. The MiLB Game of the Day will be available on MLB.TV as well.
Here’s what’s on tap:
Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. ET — Iowa (CHC) @ Buffalo (TOR)In Game 1 of our Free Game of the Day doubleheader, a trio of Top 100 prospects take center stage. Iowa, a team that is loaded with Cubs hitting prospects, is headlined by MLB’s No. 15 prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong and No. 43 prospect Owen Caissie. The duo supplies the perfect mix of entertainment with Crow-Armstrong’s 80-grade fielding tool leading to acrobatic plays in the outfield and Caissie’s 65-grade power tool fueling towering drives on offense. The I-Cubs will face off against one of the hottest hitters in the Minor Leagues in Orelvis Martinez. MLB’s No. 81 prospect has swatted six homers in his past seven games and will look to add to that total.
Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET — Lake Elsinore (SD) @ Rancho Cucamonga (LAD)In a very special second free game on Tuesday, we head out west for the highly anticipated debut of Leodalis De Vries. The 17-year-old shortstop was touted as the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 international class and currently ranks as the No. 92 prospect in baseball. De Vries, nicknamed El Mutante, is on track to follow the same path as MLB’s No. 7 prospect Ethan Salas through San Diego’s system. Salas — the No. 1 international prospect in 2023 — debuted at 16 years old on May 30, 2023 at Single-A Lake Elsinore. De Vries will be up against fellow Top 100 prospect Josue De Paula (No. 94), who headlines a Quakes team that will be playing as the Malmö Oat Milkers. The alternate identity, sparked by a collaboration with Oatly, will be worn by every Minor League team for one game this season.
Wednesday, 12:05 p.m. ET — Indianapolis (PIT) @ Omaha (KC)Watch MLB’s No. 3 prospect Paul Skenes and the Indians in his fifth start of the season. Last week, the No. 1 pick in last year’s Draft threw a whopping 34 pitches over 100 mph and fanned eight in 3 1/3 scoreless innings vs. St. Paul, preserving his 0.00 ERA. He now has 22 strikeouts over four outings. He’ll face a Storm Chasers lineup anchored by Royals No. 9 prospect Tyler Gentry, who slugged 16 homers for Omaha in 2023.
Thursday, 6:05 p.m. ET — Harrisburg (WSH) @ Erie (DET)What better way to follow up a Paul Skenes start than with another premier arm toeing the rubber? Jackson Jobe — MLB’s No. 22 prospect — will fill that role in a matchup loaded with Top 100 prospect talent. In his last start for the SeaWolves, the right-hander racked up five punchouts in four innings, while allowing two runs on three hits. Stepping into the box against Jobe will be a Senators squad headlined by Dylan Crews (MLB No. 6), Brady House (MLB No. 44) and Yohandy Morales (MLB No. 98).
Friday, 6:35 p.m. ET — Columbus (CLE) @ Syracuse (Mets)Two 2023 Trade Deadline acquisitions go head-to-head in this Triple-A matchup. For the Clippers, it’s Kyle Manzardo. MLB’s No. 53 prospect has found his groove at the dish for Columbus and delivered his first multihomer performance of the year on April 20. On the Syracuse side, Luisangel Acuña leads the pack. The younger brother of Ronald Acuña Jr. and MLB’s No. 59 prospect brings electrifying speed to the table and already has multiple triples and stolen bases on the season.
Saturday, 6:10 p.m. ET — Portland (BOS) vs. Hartford (COL)If you want premier hitting prospects, this matchup has you covered and then some. The Sea Dogs, considered the crown jewel of Boston’s farm system, feature five of the club’s top six prospects and nine Top 30 prospects overall. Among that group is Boston’s “big three” of Marcelo Mayer (MLB No. 14), Roman Anthony (MLB No. 21) and Kyle Teel (MLB No. 37). The Hartford lineup is no slouch either. Three of the club’s top five prospects reside in Connecticut’s capital — Adael Amador (MLB No. 25), Yanquiel Fernandez (MLB No. 65) and Sterlin Thompson (MLB No. 99).
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET — Akron (CLE) @ Altoona (PIT)Rounding out our slate, we have another elite Pirates pitching prospect aiming to dazzle on the mound. Anthony Solometo — MLB’s No. 74 prospect — fanned three in 2 2/3 innings last time out and will look to add to that number against the RubberDucks. Headlining the Guardians’ affiliate is Chase DeLauter, the club’s first-round pick in 2022 and MLB’s No. 28 prospect. The 6-foot-4 lefty slugged his first homer of the season last week and posted a .945 OPS in 2023.