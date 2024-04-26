Watch Manzardo at Triple-A FREE tonight
Saturday, 6:10 p.m. ET — Portland (BOS) vs. Hartford (COL)If you want premier hitting prospects, this matchup has you covered and then some. The Sea Dogs, considered the crown jewel of Boston’s farm system, feature five of the club’s top six prospects and nine Top 30 prospects overall. Among that group is Boston’s “big three” of Marcelo Mayer (MLB No. 14), Roman Anthony (MLB No. 21) and Kyle Teel (MLB No. 37). The Hartford lineup is no slouch either. Three of the club’s top five prospects reside in Connecticut’s capital — Adael Amador (MLB No. 25), Yanquiel Fernandez (MLB No. 65) and Sterlin Thompson (MLB No. 99).