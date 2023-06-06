Watch MiLB action FREE: Naylor leads Clippers against EDLC and Bats

Saturday, 7:35 p.m. ET — Beloit (MIA) vs. Peoria (STL)The Cardinals’ Tink Hence turned a lot of heads during his first full season of pro ball with Single-A Palm Beach in 2022, and at age 20, MLB’s No. 61 prospect is looking just about as sharp for the High-A Chiefs. He’ll hope to see some pop from frequent batterymate Jimmy Crooks, St. Louis’ No. 14 prospect. The visiting Sky Carp are capable of delivering pop of their own, not least of which with the bat of Jacob Berry — MLB’s No. 68 prospect and the Marlins’ first-round pick (No. 6 overall) from last summer’s MLB Draft.