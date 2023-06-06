Watch MiLB action FREE: Naylor leads Clippers against EDLC and Bats
New for the 2023 season, MLB.TV and MLB app subscribers can watch their favorite team’s Minor League affiliates in the app. All MiLB games are also available on MiLB.TV on the web and the First Pitch app.
But with or without a subscription, you can watch select, curated Minor League games featuring MLB’s top prospects FREE here on MLB.com and on the MLB Pipeline homepage all season long. The MiLB Game of the Day will be available on MLB.TV as well.
Here’s what’s on tap for the week:
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. ET — Louisville (CIN) vs. Columbus (CLE)How many more chances will you have to see Elly De La Cruz face Minor League competition? The Reds’ top prospect (and MLB No. 4) has been hitting the ball harder — and more consistently harder — than just about anybody on the planet while also demonstrating elite speed on the bases and arm strength on defense. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Cincinnati’s No. 7 prospect, is another huge offensive threat for the Triple-A Bats. The Clippers have gotten 11 home runs out of catcher Bo Naylor — MLB’s No. 46 prospect and No. 4 in the Guardians’ system — in 53 Triple-A games.
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. ET — Somerset (NYY) vs. Hartford (COL)The Martian meets the Yard Goats. The Yankees’ top two prospects — Jasson Dom?nguez (MLB No. 35) and Austin Wells (MLB No. 97) — are about as dangerous a one-two punch as a Double-A club could hope for, and the Patriots also boast two more of New York’s top five prospects: outfielder Everson Pereira (No. 4) and Trey Sweeney (No. 5). Top Rockies prospect (and MLB No. 30) Zac Veen is showing signs of figuring out the level with Hartford.
Thursday, 6:30 p.m. ET — Dunedin (TOR) vs. Bradenton (PIT)It’s the MLB Pipeline Game of the Month! Termarr Johnson, considered the best prep hitter in a long while when the Pirates selected him fourth overall in last year’s Draft, is hitting his stride heading into the middle of his first full season. MLB’s No. 20 prospect, who turns 19 on Sunday, posted a .418 on-base percentage and collected five extra-base knocks for the Single-A Marauders in May. The visiting Blue Jays have a slew of compelling pitchers with Dunedin, each of them enjoying the backing of infielders Tucker Toman (Toronto’s No. 5 prospect) and Manuel Beltre (No. 20).
Friday, 6:35 p.m. ET — Norfolk (BAL) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (NYY)With six Top 100 Prospects, the Orioles-affiliated Triple-A Tides are must-watch. In this game, they give the ball to Grayson Rodriguez, the rookie right-hander battling to win back a spot in the competitive Baltimore rotation. Heston Kjerstad, MLB’s No. 50 prospect, is the new arrival with Norfolk, having batted .310/.383/.576 over 46 games with Double-A Bowie. He can count on infielder Jordan Westburg (No. 49), southpaw DL Hall (79), middle-infielder Joey Ortiz (80) and infielder/outfielder Connor Norby (85) to show him the ropes. Will Warren — the Yankees’ second-ranked pitching prospect — will have his hands full trying to silence those bats for the RailRiders.
Saturday, 7:35 p.m. ET — Beloit (MIA) vs. Peoria (STL)The Cardinals’ Tink Hence turned a lot of heads during his first full season of pro ball with Single-A Palm Beach in 2022, and at age 20, MLB’s No. 61 prospect is looking just about as sharp for the High-A Chiefs. He’ll hope to see some pop from frequent batterymate Jimmy Crooks, St. Louis’ No. 14 prospect. The visiting Sky Carp are capable of delivering pop of their own, not least of which with the bat of Jacob Berry — MLB’s No. 68 prospect and the Marlins’ first-round pick (No. 6 overall) from last summer’s MLB Draft.
Sunday, 2:05 p.m. ET — Frisco (TEX) vs. Corpus Christi (HOU)Jack Leiter, who struggled in his debut season last year and was slow out of the gate in 2023, has dramatically turned a corner to look very much like the promising pitcher the Rangers believed they were getting when they took him second overall in the 2021 Draft. Watch MLB’s No. 76 prospect start for the RoughRiders, whose lineup is anchored by Luisangel Acu?a, MLB’s No. 55 prospect. The Hooks, meanwhile, feature MLB No. 91 prospect Drew Gilbert, ranked No. 1 on the Astros’ farm.