Celebrate the July 4th holiday with this free preview — only an MLB.com account is needed, and no credit card is required. You’ll get access to all out-of-market MLB games Monday through Thursday, including marquee matchups such as the Orioles and Yankees in an American League East showdown and a clash of SoCal superstars as Shohei Ohtani and the Angels take on Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres.