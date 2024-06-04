Guardians 

WATCH: Naylor crushes 419-foot two-run homer

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 3

KC1CLE0

Result of AB

Hunter Renfroe’s solo home run (5)

AB: Hunter RenfroeP: Triston McKenzie

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 3

KC3CLE0

Result of AB

Bobby Witt Jr.’s two-run home run (10)

AB: Bobby Witt Jr.P: Triston McKenzie

This browser does not support the video element.

Breaking down Bobby Witt Jr.’s home run

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 4

KC5CLE0

Result of AB

Bobby Witt Jr.’s second two-run home run (11)

AB: Bobby Witt Jr.P: Triston McKenzie

This browser does not support the video element.

Breaking down Bobby Witt Jr.’s home run

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 4

KC5CLE1

Result of AB

José Ramírez’s RBI single

AB: José RamírezP: Seth Lugo

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 4

KC5CLE3

Result of AB

Josh Naylor’s two-run home run (16)

AB: Josh NaylorP: Seth Lugo

This browser does not support the video element.

Measuring the stats on Josh Naylor’s home run

This browser does not support the video element.

Triston McKenzie K’s seven across 5 1/3 innings

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 7

KC5CLE5

Result of AB

Tyler Freeman’s game-tying home run (5)

AB: Tyler FreemanP: Seth Lugo

More MLB Game Stories

June 4, 2024

Los Angeles

Dodgers

Pittsburgh

Pirates

Tampa Bay

Rays

Miami

Marlins

Milwaukee

Brewers

Philadelphia

Phillies

New York

Mets

Washington

Nationals

Minnesota

Twins

New York

Yankees

Baltimore

Orioles

Toronto

Blue Jays

Atlanta

Braves

Boston

Red Sox

St. Louis

Cardinals

Houston

Astros