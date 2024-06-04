WATCH: Naylor crushes 419-foot two-run homer
Top 3
KC1CLE0
Result of AB
Hunter Renfroe’s solo home run (5)
AB: Hunter RenfroeP: Triston McKenzie
Top 3
KC3CLE0
Result of AB
Bobby Witt Jr.’s two-run home run (10)
AB: Bobby Witt Jr.P: Triston McKenzie
Breaking down Bobby Witt Jr.’s home run
Top 4
KC5CLE0
Result of AB
Bobby Witt Jr.’s second two-run home run (11)
AB: Bobby Witt Jr.P: Triston McKenzie
Breaking down Bobby Witt Jr.’s home run
Bot 4
KC5CLE1
Result of AB
José Ramírez’s RBI single
AB: José RamírezP: Seth Lugo
Bot 4
KC5CLE3
Result of AB
Josh Naylor’s two-run home run (16)
AB: Josh NaylorP: Seth Lugo
Measuring the stats on Josh Naylor’s home run
Triston McKenzie K’s seven across 5 1/3 innings
Bot 7
KC5CLE5
Result of AB
Tyler Freeman’s game-tying home run (5)
AB: Tyler FreemanP: Seth Lugo
