WATCH: Naylor hits his 27th homer of season in loss
MLB Logo icon
Bot 1
CLE0MIL1
Result of AB
Gary Sánchez’s RBI double
AB: Gary SánchezP: Tanner Bibee
Bot 1
CLE0MIL1
Result of AB
Tyler Freeman’s diving catch
AB: Willy AdamesP: Tanner Bibee
Pat Murphy joins broadcast, talks Peralta’s start
Stephen Vogt joins broadcast, talks offense and more
Top 4
CLE1MIL1
Result of AB
Josh Naylor’s solo homer (27)
AB: Josh NaylorP: Freddy Peralta
Bot 4
CLE1MIL2
Result of AB
William Contreras’ solo homer (17)
AB: William ContrerasP: Tanner Bibee
The distance behind William Contreras’ home run
Tanner Bibee’s seven strikeouts
Top 6
CLE1MIL2
Result of AB
Freddy Peralta strikes out Josh Naylor
AB: Josh NaylorP: Freddy Peralta
Freddy Peralta’s three strikeouts
Freddy Peralta’s outing against the Guardians
Nick Sandlin’s leaping throw
Bot 8
CLE1MIL2
Result of AB
Andrés Giménez’s diving stop
AB: Joey OrtizP: Tim Herrin
Top 9
CLE1MIL2
Result of AB
Devin Williams retires Josh Naylor, earns save
AB: Josh NaylorP: Devin Williams
The Brewers are 28-14 in Interleague play this season, the best record in the Major Leagues
