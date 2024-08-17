Guardians 

WATCH: Naylor hits his 27th homer of season in loss

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 1

CLE0MIL1

Result of AB

Gary Sánchez’s RBI double

AB: Gary SánchezP: Tanner Bibee

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 1

CLE0MIL1

Result of AB

Tyler Freeman’s diving catch

AB: Willy AdamesP: Tanner Bibee

This browser does not support the video element.

Pat Murphy joins broadcast, talks Peralta’s start

This browser does not support the video element.

Stephen Vogt joins broadcast, talks offense and more

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 4

CLE1MIL1

Result of AB

Josh Naylor’s solo homer (27)

AB: Josh NaylorP: Freddy Peralta

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 4

CLE1MIL2

Result of AB

William Contreras’ solo homer (17)

AB: William ContrerasP: Tanner Bibee

This browser does not support the video element.

The distance behind William Contreras’ home run

This browser does not support the video element.

Tanner Bibee’s seven strikeouts

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 6

CLE1MIL2

Result of AB

Freddy Peralta strikes out Josh Naylor

AB: Josh NaylorP: Freddy Peralta

This browser does not support the video element.

Freddy Peralta’s three strikeouts

This browser does not support the video element.

Freddy Peralta’s outing against the Guardians

This browser does not support the video element.

Nick Sandlin’s leaping throw

This browser does not support the video element.

Bot 8

CLE1MIL2

Result of AB

Andrés Giménez’s diving stop

AB: Joey OrtizP: Tim Herrin

This browser does not support the video element.

Top 9

CLE1MIL2

Result of AB

Devin Williams retires Josh Naylor, earns save

AB: Josh NaylorP: Devin Williams

The Brewers are 28-14 in Interleague play this season, the best record in the Major Leagues

Peralta’s highlights

This browser does not support the video element.

More MLB Game Stories

August 17, 2024

Seattle

Mariners

Pittsburgh

Pirates

New York

Yankees

Detroit

Tigers

Toronto

Blue Jays

Chicago

Cubs

Arizona

Diamondbacks

Tampa Bay

Rays

Miami

Marlins

New York

Mets

Washington

Nationals

Philadelphia

Phillies

Kansas City

Royals

Cincinnati

Reds

Boston

Red Sox

Baltimore

Orioles

Minnesota

Twins

Texas

Rangers

San Francisco

Giants

Oakland

Athletics

Chicago

White Sox

Houston

Astros

Los Angeles

Dodgers

St. Louis

Cardinals

San Diego

Padres

Colorado

Rockies

Atlanta

Braves

Los Angeles

Angels