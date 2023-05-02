WATCH: Naylor, Rocchio at Triple-A FREE Thurs.
May 1st, 2023
New for the 2023 season, MLB.TV and MLB app subscribers can watch their favorite team’s Minor League affiliates in the app. All MiLB games are also available on MiLB.TV on the web and the First Pitch app.
But with or without a subscription, you can watch select, curated Minor League games featuring MLB’s top prospects FREE here on MLB.com and on the MLB Pipeline homepage all season long. The MiLB Game of the Day will be available on MLB.TV as well.
Here’s what’s on tap for the week:
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. ET — Mississippi (ATL) vs. Pensacola (MIA)Will this be one of Eury P?rez’s final starts at the Double-A level? MLB’s No. 11 prospect (and the third-highest-ranked pitcher) just turned 20 on April 15, but Marlins director of Minor League operations Hector Crespo recently told MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola that P?rez is “doing everything he needs to do to put himself in a position to get that nod.” The M-Braves, with Tanner Gordon (Atlanta’s No. 28 prospect, who’s held opposing hitters to a .190 average this year) on the mound and regular shortstop Cal Conley (Atlanta’s No. 13 prospect), will try to slow him down.
Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. ET — Jacksonville (MIA) vs. Memphis (STL)The Cardinals have four players on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list, and two of them figure to be in the lineup for the Triple-A Redbirds in this matinee. Jordan Walker (MLB’s No. 2 prospect) demolished a homer in his first game back in the Minors last week. Shortstop Masyn Winn (MLB No. 43) is one of the most exciting defenders on the rise, and he began to look comfortable against Triple-A pitching last week. The Jumbo Shrimp roster contains six of the Marlins’ Top 30 prospects, including No. 9 Jacob Amaya, who was Miami’s get in the offseason Miguel Rojas deal with the Dodgers, and No. 26 George Soriano, who’s slated to start.
Thursday, 6:15 p.m. ET — Iowa (CHC) vs. Columbus (CLE)Wear a seatbelt for this one. Brennen Davis (MLB’s No. 82 prospect) and sixth-ranked Cubs prospect Matt “Mash” Mervis lead Triple-A Iowa against a stacked Guardians affiliate in the Clippers. Columbus may have giant right-hander Gavin Williams (MLB No. 36) on the mound and also boast backstop Bo Naylor (MLB No. 56) and middle-infield whiz Brayan Rocchio (MLB No. 67).
Friday, 7:10 p.m. ET — Reading (PHI) vs. Hartford (COL)Catch two prospects who dramatically boosted their stock last year as they look to prove what they’re capable of two steps away from The Show. Mick Abel (MLB’s No. 41 prospect) starts for the Fightin Phils after throwing six innings of one-run ball his last time out. The Rockies’ Zac Veen (MLB No. 23) is due to break out for the Yard Goats, who also feature Drew Romo — a top-10 catching prospect.
Saturday, 2 p.m. ET — Aberdeen (BAL) vs. Brooklyn (NYM)The Orioles’ Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 overall pick from last year’s Draft and MLB’s No. 10 prospect, became the youngest player (19) at the High-A level with his promotion to the Shorebirds in late April. He steps onto one of the biggest stages in the Minors in Coney Island, where Mets prospects Kevin Parada (MLB No. 31) and Alex Ram?rez (MLB No. 86) of the Cyclones could steal his thunder.
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET — Durham (TB) vs. Norfolk (BAL)These two teams were both in one of the top three spots when MLB Pipeline ranked the most loaded Minor League rosters coming into 2023. The Rays-affiliated Bulls pack some serious pop with a lineup that includes Curtis Mead (MLB’s No. 29 prospect) and Kyle Manzardo (MLB No. 65). The Tides, the Orioles’ Triple-A club, feature Colton Cowser (MLB No. 34), Jordan Westburg (MLB No. 66), DL Hall (MLB No. 87) and Connor Norby (MLB No. 95).