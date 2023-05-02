WATCH: Naylor, Rocchio at Triple-A FREE Thurs.

Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. ET — Jacksonville (MIA) vs. Memphis (STL)The Cardinals have four players on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list, and two of them figure to be in the lineup for the Triple-A Redbirds in this matinee. Jordan Walker (MLB’s No. 2 prospect) demolished a homer in his first game back in the Minors last week. Shortstop Masyn Winn (MLB No. 43) is one of the most exciting defenders on the rise, and he began to look comfortable against Triple-A pitching last week. The Jumbo Shrimp roster contains six of the Marlins’ Top 30 prospects, including No. 9 Jacob Amaya, who was Miami’s get in the offseason Miguel Rojas deal with the Dodgers, and No. 26 George Soriano, who’s slated to start.