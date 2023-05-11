Watch Naylor, Rocchio in Triple-A FREE this weekend
Thursday, 7:35 p.m. ET — Wichita (MIN) vs. Frisco (TEX)The Twins’ Royce Lewis (MLB’s No. 38 prospect), who’s been out of competitive action since last June, is set to begin a rehab assignment in this one. Meanwhile, the Rangers-affiliated RoughRiders are in the conversation for most talented team in the Minors. Frisco features four Top 100 prospects: Evan Carter (No. 35), Owen White (No. 58), Luisangel Acu?a (No. 63) and Jack Leiter (No. 69). Leiter, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 Draft, is slated to get the ball against Lewis and the Wind Surge, who also boast top-ranked Minnesota prospect Brooks Lee — MLB’s No. 27 prospect and the No. 8 overall pick of the 2022 Draft.