WATCH: Ramírez, Fry go yard in loss
Bot 1
CLE0MIL0
Result of AB
Jackson Chourio lines a triple to left field
AB: Jackson ChourioP: Gavin Williams
Bot 1
CLE0MIL3
Result of AB
Willy Adames hammers a three-run home run in the 1st
AB: Willy AdamesP: Gavin Williams
Breaking down Willy Adames’ home run
Top 2
CLE0MIL3
Result of AB
Aaron Civale gets Daniel Schneemann to chase for a K
AB: Daniel SchneemannP: Aaron Civale
Bot 2
CLE0MIL3
Result of AB
Gavin Williams whiffs Rhys Hoskins for a strikeout
AB: Rhys HoskinsP: Gavin Williams
Bot 3
CLE0MIL4
Result of AB
Garrett Mitchell grounds an RBI double to right
AB: Garrett MitchellP: Gavin Williams
Bot 4
CLE0MIL5
Result of AB
Brice Turang plates Joey Ortiz with a single
AB: Brice TurangP: Gavin Williams
Bot 5
CLE0MIL5
Result of AB
Josh Naylor turns an unassisted double play
AB: Garrett MitchellP: Pedro Avila
Aaron Civale strikes out four in scoreless start
Aaron Civale’s outing against the Guardians
Top 8
CLE2MIL5
Result of AB
José Ramírez crushes a two-run home run to right
AB: José RamírezP: Bryse Wilson
José Ramírez: Home Run Statcast Analysis
Top 8
CLE3MIL5
Result of AB
David Fry swats a solo home run in the 8th inning
AB: David FryP: Bryse Wilson
Measuring the stats on David Fry’s home run
Top 9
CLE3MIL5
Result of AB
Sal Frelick makes a great, on-the-run catch
AB: Steven KwanP: Joel Payamps
The Brewers’ 10-game lead in the National League Central is the largest division lead in the Major Leagues
