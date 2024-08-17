Guardians 

WATCH: Ramírez, Fry go yard in loss

Bot 1

CLE0MIL0

Result of AB

Jackson Chourio lines a triple to left field

AB: Jackson ChourioP: Gavin Williams

Bot 1

CLE0MIL3

Result of AB

Willy Adames hammers a three-run home run in the 1st

AB: Willy AdamesP: Gavin Williams

Breaking down Willy Adames’ home run

Top 2

CLE0MIL3

Result of AB

Aaron Civale gets Daniel Schneemann to chase for a K

AB: Daniel SchneemannP: Aaron Civale

Bot 2

CLE0MIL3

Result of AB

Gavin Williams whiffs Rhys Hoskins for a strikeout

AB: Rhys HoskinsP: Gavin Williams

Bot 3

CLE0MIL4

Result of AB

Garrett Mitchell grounds an RBI double to right

AB: Garrett MitchellP: Gavin Williams

Bot 4

CLE0MIL5

Result of AB

Brice Turang plates Joey Ortiz with a single

AB: Brice TurangP: Gavin Williams

Bot 5

CLE0MIL5

Result of AB

Josh Naylor turns an unassisted double play

AB: Garrett MitchellP: Pedro Avila

Aaron Civale strikes out four in scoreless start

Aaron Civale’s outing against the Guardians

Top 8

CLE2MIL5

Result of AB

José Ramírez crushes a two-run home run to right

AB: José RamírezP: Bryse Wilson

José Ramírez: Home Run Statcast Analysis

Top 8

CLE3MIL5

Result of AB

David Fry swats a solo home run in the 8th inning

AB: David FryP: Bryse Wilson

Measuring the stats on David Fry’s home run

Top 9

CLE3MIL5

Result of AB

Sal Frelick makes a great, on-the-run catch

AB: Steven KwanP: Joel Payamps

The Brewers’ 10-game lead in the National League Central is the largest division lead in the Major Leagues

Civale’s highlights

