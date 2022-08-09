Watch Rocchio, Akron FREE on MLB.TV Wednesday
3:17 AM UTC
The Minor League season enters the home stretch and with it comes the chance to watch some of baseball’s best prospects for FREE on MLB.com and MLB.TV.
Select Minor League games will be available to stream this season, meaning you can watch some of the game’s top prospects at no cost. And if you like what you see there, all available Minor League games are streamed on MiLB.TV, and you can add that to an existing MLB.TV subscription for only $25.
Here’s what’s on tap:
Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. ET — Buffalo (TOR) at Syracuse (NYM)One of the game’s hottest prospects in Brett Baty (MLB No. 18) makes his Triple-A debut as he plays alongside baseball’s No. 1 overall prospect, Francisco ?lvarez, in an International League clash close to the border. Buffalo has its own exciting catching prospect in Gabriel Moreno, MLB’s No. 5 overall prospect, who has collected a hit in 10 of 13 games since rejoining the Bisons from the big league club. Baty and ?lvarez will certainly be providing power to the Mets’ lineup — the duo have combined to smack 42 dingers in 2022.
Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. ET — Bowie (BAL) at Akron (CLE)A duo of Cleveland’s top prospects take center stage against Colton Cowser and Bowie in an Eastern League showdown. Gavin Williams (CLE 3, MLB No. 75) will look to do what he’s done all season — shut opposing hitters down — while the Guardians’ No. 5 prospect, Brayan Rocchio, will lead the charge on offense. The Baysox are atop the standings in no small part due to Cowser, who has been tearing up Double-A pitching since earning a promotion on July 27.
Thursday, 7:40 p.m. ET — South Bend (CHC) at Wisconsin (MIL)The battle for the Midwest League heats up when two of the game’s youngest Top 100 prospects bring it on both sides of the ball. Jackson Chourio, one of three 18-year-olds at the top of the prospect ranks and baseball’s No. 34 overall prospect, has continued his hitting ways since joining High-A at the end of July. And while he can bring it with the bat, Pete Crow-Armstrong (MLB No. 74) loves to flash the leather with South Bend as one of eight ranked prospects out of 900 with a field tool of 70.
Saturday, 6:05 p.m. ET — Augusta (ATL) at Fredericksburg (WAS)One of the centerpieces in the Juan Soto trade, Washington’s new No. 4 prospect James Wood will lead the FredNats in a North division-South division Carolina League matchup against the GreenJackets. Wood homered in his Nationals organizational debut and hasn’t slowed down since as baseball’s No. 87 overall prospect continues to prove himself as one of the more underrated and electrifying prospects in the game.
Sunday, 7:05 p.m. ET — Gwinnett (ATL) at Nashville (MIL)Three homegrown Milwaukee talents and one newcomer will close out the week with the Sounds hosting the Stripers in an International League battle. The Brewers’ No. 2, 3 and 4 prospects — Sal Frelick (MLB No. 45), Joey Wiemer (MLB No. 59) and Garrett Mitchell — will be joined in an already-crowded outfield by Esteury Ruiz (No. 9), who came to the organization as part of the Josh Hader deal. The Brew Crew have an exciting outfield core on the cusp of the Major Leagues, and they’ll all be on display for a Sounds team looking to capture first place in the West division.