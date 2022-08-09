Watch Rocchio, Akron FREE on MLB.TV Wednesday

Thursday, 7:40 p.m. ET — South Bend (CHC) at Wisconsin (MIL)The battle for the Midwest League heats up when two of the game’s youngest Top 100 prospects bring it on both sides of the ball. Jackson Chourio, one of three 18-year-olds at the top of the prospect ranks and baseball’s No. 34 overall prospect, has continued his hitting ways since joining High-A at the end of July. And while he can bring it with the bat, Pete Crow-Armstrong (MLB No. 74) loves to flash the leather with South Bend as one of eight ranked prospects out of 900 with a field tool of 70.