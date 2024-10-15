WATCH: Rocchio gets Guards on board with solo homer
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
Bot 3
CLE0NYY1
Result of AB
Juan Soto’s solo home run
AB: Juan SotoP: Alex Cobb
This browser does not support the video element.
A deep dive into Juan Soto’s home run
This browser does not support the video element.
Taylor Swift reacts to Juan Soto’s home run
This browser does not support the video element.
Bot 4
CLE0NYY4
Result of AB
Judge helps Yanks capitalize on two wild pitches
AB: Aaron JudgeP: Pedro Avila
This browser does not support the video element.
Top 6
CLE1NYY4
Result of AB
Brayan Rocchio’s solo home run
AB: Brayan RocchioP: Carlos Rodón
This browser does not support the video element.
The distance behind Brayan Rocchio’s home run
This browser does not support the video element.
Bot 7
CLE1NYY5
Result of AB
Giancarlo Stanton’s solo home run
AB: Giancarlo StantonP: Erik Sabrowski
This browser does not support the video element.
Analyzing Giancarlo Stanton’s home run through bat tracking
This browser does not support the video element.
Top 8
CLE2NYY5
Result of AB
Luke Weaver escapes jam, preserves lead
AB: José RamírezP: Luke Weaver
This browser does not support the video element.
Top 8
CLE2NYY5
Result of AB
Steven Kwan’s RBI single
AB: Steven KwanP: Tim Hill