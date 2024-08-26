Guardians 

WATCH: Schneemann clobbers solo homer in 4th

Bot 1

KC0CLE2

Result of AB

Two score on José Ramírez’s RBI double

AB: José RamírezP: Alec Marsh

Top 2

KC1CLE3

Result of AB

Paul DeJong’s solo home run (22)

AB: Paul DeJongP: Logan Allen

Top 3

KC2CLE3

Result of AB

Salvador Perez’s RBI groundout

AB: Salvador PerezP: Logan Allen

Top 3

KC2CLE3

Result of AB

Brayan Rocchio’s diving catch

AB: Freddy FerminP: Logan Allen

Top 4

KC3CLE3

Result of AB

Garrett Hampson’s RBI single

AB: Garrett HampsonP: Logan Allen

Top 4

KC4CLE3

Result of AB

Maikel Garcia’s sac fly

AB: Maikel GarciaP: Logan Allen

Bot 4

KC4CLE4

Result of AB

Daniel Schneeman’s solo home run (5)

AB: Daniel SchneemannP: Alec Marsh

Top 5

KC5CLE4

Result of AB

Salvador Perez’s solo home run (24)

AB: Salvador PerezP: Logan Allen

Top 6

KC5CLE4

Result of AB

Vinnie Pasquantino grounds into a force out, pitcher Tim Herrin to catcher Bo Naylor. Garrett Hampson out at home. Maikel Garcia to 3rd. Bobby Witt Jr. to 2nd. Vinnie Pasquantino to 1st.

AB: Vinnie PasquantinoP: Tim Herrin

Top 6

KC9CLE4

Result of AB

Salvador Perez hits a grand slam (25) to center field. Maikel Garcia scores. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Vinnie Pasquantino scores.

AB: Salvador PerezP: Tim Herrin

