WATCH: Schneemann clobbers solo homer in 4th
Bot 1
KC0CLE2
Two score on José Ramírez’s RBI double
AB: José RamírezP: Alec Marsh
Top 2
KC1CLE3
Paul DeJong’s solo home run (22)
AB: Paul DeJongP: Logan Allen
Top 3
KC2CLE3
Salvador Perez’s RBI groundout
AB: Salvador PerezP: Logan Allen
Top 3
KC2CLE3
Brayan Rocchio’s diving catch
AB: Freddy FerminP: Logan Allen
Top 4
KC3CLE3
Garrett Hampson’s RBI single
AB: Garrett HampsonP: Logan Allen
Top 4
KC4CLE3
Maikel Garcia’s sac fly
AB: Maikel GarciaP: Logan Allen
Bot 4
KC4CLE4
Daniel Schneeman’s solo home run (5)
AB: Daniel SchneemannP: Alec Marsh
Top 5
KC5CLE4
Salvador Perez’s solo home run (24)
AB: Salvador PerezP: Logan Allen
Top 6
KC5CLE4
Vinnie Pasquantino grounds into a force out, pitcher Tim Herrin to catcher Bo Naylor. Garrett Hampson out at home. Maikel Garcia to 3rd. Bobby Witt Jr. to 2nd. Vinnie Pasquantino to 1st.
AB: Vinnie PasquantinoP: Tim Herrin
Top 6
KC9CLE4
Salvador Perez hits a grand slam (25) to center field. Maikel Garcia scores. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Vinnie Pasquantino scores.
AB: Salvador PerezP: Tim Herrin