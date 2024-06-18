Guardians 

WATCH: Schneemann’s RBI opens scoring

Bot 2

SEA0CLE1

Result of AB

Bryce Miller fans Bo Naylor

AB: Bo NaylorP: Bryce Miller

Bot 2

SEA0CLE1

Result of AB

Daniel Schneemann’s RBI force out

AB: Daniel SchneemannP: Bryce Miller

Top 3

SEA2CLE1

Result of AB

J.P. Crawford’s two-run home run (7)

AB: J.P. CrawfordP: Triston McKenzie

Top 3

SEA3CLE1

Result of AB

Cal Raleigh lines an RBI double

AB: Cal RaleighP: Triston McKenzie

