Watch Single-A prospects FREE in Wednesday matinee
6:27 AM UTC
Once again in 2024, baseball fans can watch Minor League Baseball games across all of MLB’s digital platforms.
And with or without a subscription, you can watch select, curated Minor League games featuring MLB’s top prospects FREE on MLB.com — at the top of this article — and on the MLB Pipeline homepage all season long. The MiLB Game of the Day will be available on MLB.TV as well.
Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. ET – Lehigh Valley (PHI) @ Buffalo (TOR)Jake Bloss makes his fifth start since joining the Blue Jays organization after being acquired from the Astros as the top prospect in the Yusei Kikuchi deal at the Trade Deadline. Toronto’s No. 3 prospect — who made three Major League starts for Houston — looks to bounce back after a rocky last outing for the Triple-A club, but the 2023 third-rounder posted three scoreless starts before that. Carlos De La Cruz (PHI No. 25) sports a 55-grade power tool but only has 10 homers across two levels this season and will be looking to turn around his campaign.
Wednesday, 12:05 p.m. ET – Lynchburg (CLE) @ Fredericksburg (WSH)The top two picks of Washington’s 2024 Draft class – Seaver King and Caleb Lomavita — take the field in a Single-A showdown. King (WSH No. 5), the No. 10 overall pick, played both infield and outfield for Wake Forest but has spent time solely at shortstop with the Nationals affiliate and has piled up several multhit games in his first two weeks. Both King and Lomavita (WSH No. 10) are still seeking their first pro homers. The Guardians affiliate’s offense runs through Welbyn Francisca (CLE No. 11). The 2023 international signee was recently named an Arizona Complex League All-Star after slashing .328/.418/.523 in 45 Rookie-level games.
Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. ET – Worcester (BOS) @ Rochester (WSH)Boston’s next wave closed out the final week of August with noteworthy offensive performances, putting the trio of Top 100 prospects in position to finish the year strong at Triple-A. Roman Anthony (MLB No. 13) posted a four-hit game, Kyle Teel (No. 26) slugged his first Triple-A homer and Kristian Campbell (No. 77) tagged his third homer in four games. The WooSox start September against the Red Wings, facing off against MLB’s No. 68 prospect Brady House and other Nationals prospects.
Thursday, 12:05 p.m. ET – Charlotte (CWS) @ Norfolk (BAL)Top 100 prospects Colson Montgomery (MLB No. 27) and Samuel Basallo (MLB No. 10) clash at Norfolk’s Harbor Park. The series marks Basallo’s first homestand in Triple-A after he debuted in Jacksonville last week. The backstop cracked 16 homers in Double-A prior to his promotion and notched his first International League jack on Aug. 29. Montgomery has also showed some muscle this season and has already set a career high in homers in 2024.
Thursday, 10:05 p.m. ET – Spokane (COL) @ Everett (SEA)Lazaro Montes slugged his way to Prospect Team of the Week honors with a 1.500 OPS and four home runs in six games for the Mariners’ High-A affiliate. MLB’s No. 47 prospect entered the week second in Minor League RBIs behind Deyvison De Los Santos (Marlins), but with a week left in his season, Montes can gain ground with MLB’s No. 29 prospect Colt Emerson hitting in front of him. They’ll be facing a Rockies affiliate boasting the bat of 2024 third overall pick Charlie Condon (MLB No. 11).
Friday, 4:05 p.m. ET – Eugene (SF) @ Vancouver (TOR)Bryce Eldridge has pummeled everything in sight over the past two weeks for the High-A Giants affiliate. MLB’s No. 53 prospect entered the week with five homers in six games, bringing his season total between two levels to 22 and landing him on the Prospect Team of the Week. His 60-grade power will be on display alongside 2024 first-rounder James Tibbs III (MLB No. 94) against left-handed starter Kendry Rojas. The Blue Jays’ No. 12 prospect has posted a 2.54 ERA across 49 2/3 innings for the Canadians while holding left-handed hitters to a .668 OPS this season.
Saturday, 6:35 p.m. ET – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (NYY) @ Syracuse (NYM)The Subway Series heads to the Minor Leagues this weekend. First stop: Triple-A for a duel of Top 100 talent. MLB’s No. 16 prospect Jasson Domínguez has been red-hot at the dish for the Yankees affiliate, posting a .277/.330/.426 slash line in August. He’ll face a tough customer in ace Brandon Sproat. In his last outing, MLB’s No. 39 prospect delivered his best start yet, fanning six in 5 1/3 scoreless frames. Drew Gilbert (MLB No. 79) popped a couple of homers last week for Syracuse.
Sunday, 6:35 p.m. ET – Somerset (NYY) @ Binghamton (NYM)The Subway Series takes another turn in the Minors to cap off a week’s worth of games between the future Major League rivals at Double-A. Jett Williams (MLB No. 56) recently returned to the Rumble Ponies from a rehab assignment, joining MLB’s No. 80 prospect Ryan Clifford on a roster featuring six of the Mets’ Top 30 prospects. Spencer Jones leads the way for the Bronx Bombers. The Yankees’ No. 2 prospect clubbed his 15th homer of the season to cap the Patriots’ previous series.