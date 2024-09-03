Watch Single-A prospects FREE in Wednesday matinee

Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. ET – Lehigh Valley (PHI) @ Buffalo (TOR)Jake Bloss makes his fifth start since joining the Blue Jays organization after being acquired from the Astros as the top prospect in the Yusei Kikuchi deal at the Trade Deadline. Toronto’s No. 3 prospect — who made three Major League starts for Houston — looks to bounce back after a rocky last outing for the Triple-A club, but the 2023 third-rounder posted three scoreless starts before that. Carlos De La Cruz (PHI No. 25) sports a 55-grade power tool but only has 10 homers across two levels this season and will be looking to turn around his campaign.