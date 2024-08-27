Guardians 

WATCH: Thomas smacks RBI single in 4th

Top 2

KC2CLE0

Result of AB

Paul DeJong’s two-run home run (23)

AB: Paul DeJongP: Gavin Williams

The distance behind Paul DeJong’s home run

Bot 4

KC2CLE1

Result of AB

Lane Thomas’ RBI single

AB: Lane ThomasP: Carlos Hernández

The game went into a 2-hour and 14-minute rain delay during the middle of the 5th inning

