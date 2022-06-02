Watch Valera, Akron for free at 6:35 p.m. ET

Thursday, 6:35 p.m. ET — Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF) @ Akron RubberDucks (CLE)

Kyle Harrison, who’s been consistently among the Minors’ leaders in strikeouts ever since fanning 16 over his first two starts, brings a composite 1.82 ERA into his second Double-A start. The Giants’ No. 2 prospect (MLB’s No. 45) will face perhaps his biggest test of the year, though, as he goes up against an Akron lineup anchored by two of Cleveland’s — and MLB’s — best hitting prospects. George Valera (No. 43) tallied 15 extra-base hits through his first 40 games this year, and Brayan Rocchio (No. 78), long praised for his defense, has made his speed-and-power combination a factor for the RubberDucks all season.