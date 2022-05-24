Watch Valera, Double-A Akron for FREE at 11:05 a.m.
12:05 AM UTC
The Minor League Baseball season is heating up, and you can catch some of baseball’s most exciting talents for FREE on MLB.com and MLB.TV.
Select Minor League games will be available to stream this season, meaning you can watch some of the game’s top prospects at no cost. And if you like what you see there, all available Minor League games are streamed on MiLB.TV, and you can add that to an existing MLB.TV subscription for only $25.
Tuesday, 11:05 a.m. ET – New Hampshire Fisher Cats (TOR) @ Akron RubberDucks (CLE)
This week’s action starts on Tuesday as Double-A New Hampshire visits Akron with three Top 100 prospects on the docket. Blue Jays prospect Orelvis Martinez (MLB’s No. 31 overall) leads the Fisher Cats to Ohio to square off with MLB’s No. 43 George Valera, No. 78 Brayan Rocchio and the RubberDucks.
Martinez’s bat has been heating up as the season gets deeper. After batting just .188 with a .740 OPS in 17 April contests, Martinez has upped those numbers to .254 and .929 through his first 16 games in May, belting six homers to match his total from last month.
On Akron’s side, Valera has likewise started to hit his stride and enters the week’s series riding a seven-game hit streak that included three homers in two days on Thursday and Friday. Rocchio missed 10 days of action earlier in the month but is back with the RubberDucks.
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. ET – Salem Red Sox (BOS) @ Fredericksburg Nationals (WSH)
Some of baseball’s most exciting young prospects step into the spotlight on Wednesday night as Red Sox and Nationals prospects collide in Fredericksburg.
Boston’s 2022 first-round Draft pick Marcelo Mayer (MLB No. 10) has been impressive all season long for Salem, heading into the week with a slash line of .333/.386/.507 in 17 games played. Mayer missed a bit of time from April 24-May 9 but has hits in all four games for the Red Sox since he returned. Mayer is joined on Salem’s talented squad by Boston’s No. 6 prospect Blaze Jordan, who has registered just one hitless game in the month of May, which brought an end to a 12-game hitting streak. Since then, he’s rebounded with hits in five straight including three multihit games.
Mayer’s 2022 Draft mate Brady House (No. 44) leads Fredericksburg and looks to rediscover his early season form. After hitting .341/.424/.471 in the season’s first month, House carries a line of .185/.386/.429 through eight May games into this week’s series.
Thursday, 6:00 p.m. ET – San Antonio Missions (SDP) @ Frisco RoughRiders (TEX)
The first Texas League clash of the week arrives on Thursday as San Antonio makes the trek northeast to take on Frisco in a six-game series.
The RoughRiders are the more prospect-rich squad of these two, though the Missions did throw two no-hitters in the span of three games last week. Frisco’s offense is led by MLB’s No. 77 overall prospect Ezequiel Duran and No. 81 Justin Foscue. Duran has been an offensive force this season, batting .304/.356/.561 with six homers and 26 RBIs heading into the week. Foscue has been just as impressive with a line of .303/.422/.539
Front and center in any Frisco-inclusive series is MLB’s No. 15 overall prospect Jack Leiter. The right-hander has taken his lumps through his first seven professional outings, registering a 6.38 ERA in the process, but possesses one of the most electric arms and arsenals in the game. He’s set to get the ball on Friday but saw his last start moved up a day.
Saturday, 6:35 p.m. ET – Quad Cities River Bandits (KCR) @ Fort Wayne TinCaps (SDP)
The River Bandits head to Indiana for a matchup with the TinCaps on Saturday night, and all eyes will be on San Diego prospect Robert Hassell III. Over the season’s first full month-plus, Hassell has been impressive against High-A pitching, batting .309/.380/.461 heading into the week with six homers and 27 RBIs. The No. 30 overall prospect in baseball was the eighth pick in the shortened 2020 Draft and is in his first full season at High-A after hitting just .205/.287/.410 there in 18 games last year.
Sunday, 8:05 p.m. ET – Springfield Cardinals (STL) @ Tulsa Drillers (LAD)
The final game of the week takes viewers back to the Texas League for a Sunday night tilt between Cardinals and Dodgers prospects. St. Louis’ young third base talent Jordan Walker (MLB No. 25) leads Springfield while entering the week with an OPS of .893 at just 20 years old in Double-A. On the other side, Tulsa’s Andy Pages (No. 64) heads into the week riding a nine-game hitting streak, though with just one multihit performance over that stretch.