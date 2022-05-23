Watch Valera, Double-A Akron for FREE Tuesday morning

Boston’s 2022 first-round Draft pick Marcelo Mayer (MLB No. 10) has been impressive all season long for Salem, heading into the week with a slash line of .333/.386/.507 in 17 games played. Mayer missed a bit of time from April 24-May 9 but has hits in all four games for the Red Sox since he returned. Mayer is joined on Salem’s talented squad by Boston’s No. 6 prospect Blaze Jordan, who has registered just one hitless game in the month of May, which brought an end to a 12-game hitting streak. Since then, he’s rebounded with hits in five straight including three multihit games.