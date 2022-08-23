Watch Valera, fellow Top 100 prospects lead Akron on MLB.TV
12:12 AM UTC
The Minor League season is full of action for the dog days of summer, and fans can chill out this week by watching some of baseball’s best prospects for FREE on MLB.com and MLB.TV.
Select Minor League games will be available to stream this season, meaning you can watch some of the game’s top prospects at no cost. And if you like what you see there, all available Minor League games are streamed on MiLB.TV, and you can add that to an existing MLB.TV subscription for only $25.
Here’s what’s on tap for the week:
Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. ET — Worcester (BOS) at Syracuse (NYM)Francisco ?lvarez (MLB’s No. 1 prospect) and seventh-ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos make Triple-A Syracuse must-watch MiLB on MLB.TV no matter the opponent, and this week Boston-affiliated Worcester comes to town. Left-hander Chris Murphy (BOS No. 12) is scheduled to get the ball in the opener. He can likely count on some run support from power-hitting Triston Casas, MLB’s No. 26 prospect.
Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. ET — South Bend (CHC) at West Michigan (DET)A Midwest League matchup is on tap with burgeoning star Pete Crow-Armstrong (MLB’s No. 31 prospect), who has flourished in his first full-season campaign, leading the Cubs against Jackson Jobe (MLB No. 41), Jace Jung (MLB No. 74) and the White Caps. The duo represents Detroit’s first-round Draft picks from the last two years.
Thursday, 1:05 p.m. ET — Columbus (CLE) at Buffalo (TOR)It’s a midday prospect extravaganza, as the Guardians’ George Valera (MLB’s No. 32 prospect), Brayan Rocchio (MLB No. 72) and Bo Naylor (MLB No. 78) square off against the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate, which features red-hot MLB No. 7 prospect Gabriel Moreno. The Cleveland trio are relative new-comers to the Minors’ highest rung while Moreno’s push to return to the Majors marches on.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m. ET — New Hampshire (TOR) at Somerset (NYY)Last weekend, MLB’s No. 73 prospect Orelvis Martinez set a single-season homer record for Double-A New Hampshire by slugging his 28th roundtripper over the weekend. This week, the up-and-coming Toronto infielder leads his club against the stacked Yankees affiliate that features one of the most recognizable prospects in the game. Anthony Volpe (MLB No. 5) and Austin Wells (MLB No. 87) headline the formidable home team.
Sunday, 7:05 p.m. ET — El Paso (SD) at Oklahoma City (LAD)It’s a Southern California rivalry … in Oklahoma! Both organizations continue to develop some of the top prospects in the game, and this Triple-A matchup features a heavy dose on both sides. The Chihuahuas’ Luis Campusano (MLB ‘s No. 98 prospect) continues to be one of the best-hitting backstops in the Minors while No. 6 Padres prospect Eguy Rosario became the first El Paso player to reach the 20/20 plateau after hitting his 20th homer over the weekend. For the Dodgers, the 1-2 punch of Miguel Vargas (MLB No. 44) and Michael Busch (MLB No. 45) headline a quintent of Top 100 prospects on Oklahoma City’s roster.